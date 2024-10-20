UFC Vegas 99 Results: Anthony Hernandez TKO’s Michel Pereira (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 results, including the middleweight main event between Michel Pereira and Anthony Hernandez.

Pereira (31-12 MMA) will enter the contest on an eight-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of first-round submission over Ihor Potieria at May’s UFC 301 event. ‘Demolidor’ has scored first-round stoppage wins in each of his last three Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez (13-2 MMA) currently boasts a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a second-round submission victory over Roman Kopylov at February’s UFC 298 event. ‘Fluffy’ has earned stoppage wins in four of his past five Octagon appearances.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 99 main event begins and Michel Pereira lands a front kick to the body that appears to hurt Anthony Hernandez. Pereira smells blood and immediately comes forward with a big flurry. ‘Fluffy’ circles off the fence and looks to get back to range. Pereira tags him with another body shot. Hernandez unloads a nice punch over the top and then lands a spinning back kick. He throws another, this time to the lead leg of Pereira. The fighters clinch against the cage for a second, but Michel Pereira breaks free and gets back to range. The Brazilian leaps in with a straight right. Anthony Hernandez returns fire with a right of his own and then shoots for a takedown. Pereira defends and then gets back to range. Hernandez closes the distance but eats a pair of hard knees from ‘Demolidor’. Anthony shoots in for a takedown, but once again Pereira is able to defend. Michel with a nice knee, but Anthony is able to grab a leg and take him down to the canvas. Hernandez with some decent ground and pound before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 99 main event begins and an early eye poke from Hernandez causes a pause in the action. We restart after a referee warning and Anthony Hernandez lands a kick and then shoots for a takedown. Michel Pereira defends but he’s already looking a bit tired now. Hernandez with more pressure and then another shot. Pereira locks in a guillotine choke and it appears to be tight. ‘Fluffy’ is doing a good job of defending and eventually pulls his head out and takes top position. Big shots from half guard. Pereira is in trouble here. ‘Fluffy’ looks for an arm triangle choke, but Michel explodes out of it and gets back to his feet. Two minutes remain in the second frame. Anthony Hernandez shoots in and scores another big takedown. Pereira is looking to wall walk, but Hernandez just picks him up and dumps him back down. Huge shots from ‘Fluffy’. He hammers Pereira with a right hand and then moves for a choke. Michel avoids the submission but is now getting brutalized with punches and elbows.

The third round of the UFC Vegas 99 headliner begins and it doesn’t take very long for Hernandez to get Pereira back down to the canvas. He has just been all over ‘Demolidor’ since the early moments of the opening round. Big punches and elbows from ‘Fluffy’. Michel Pereira gives up his back. Hernandez sinks in a choke. He lets that go and continues to drop bombs on the face of his exhausted opponent. Thirty seconds remain in the round. Anthony Hernandez continues to just smother and control Michel Pereira on the canvas. He lands a pair of big right hands and then batters the ribs of Pereira with elbows. The horn sounds to end round three.

The fourth round of the UFC Vegas 99 main event begins and Hernandez immediately closes the distance and forces the clinch. Michel Pereira breaks free and tries a jumping knee. That allows ‘Fluffy’ to get inside and score another big takedown. Anthony with some big ground and pound. Pereira spins and gives up his back. He scrambles and is able to get back to his feet, but that only last mere seconds as Hernandez slams him right back down. Big hammer fists now from Anthony Hernandez. He is just demolishing Michel Pereira in this fight. ‘Demolidor’ creates space and gets back up to his feet. Hernandez hits him with a spinning back fist and then a right hand. Pereira dives for a takedown but can’t get it. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 99 headliner begins and Anthony Hernandez gets inside and forces the clinch. Michel Pereira is absolutely exhausted at this point. ‘Fluffy’ with a big right hand and then shoots in and completes another big takedown. A big elbow splits Pereira open. This is just ugly at this point. Some more ground and pound and this one is all over. Yeesh.

Official UFC Vegas 99 Results: Anthony Hernandez def. Michel Pereira via TKO at 2:22 of Round 5

Who would you like to see Hernandez fight next following his TKO victory over Pereira this evening in Las Vegas?