UFC Vegas 99 Bonus Report: Darren Elkins and Daniel Pineda earn FOTN honors

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined Michel Pereira vs. Anthony Hernandez.

The highly anticipated middleweight main event resulted in a one-sided beatdown. After a shaky opening minute, Anthony Hernandez was able to utilize his strong grappling to smother and brutalize Michel Pereira for the remainder of the contest, eventually earning a stoppage in the late stages of the fifth and final round.

UFC Vegas 99 was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight bout featuring Rob Font taking on Kyler Phillips. After dropping the opening round, Font stormed back to overwhelm Phillips with strikes in rounds two and three to take home the victory.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that three fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Darren Elkins and Daniel Pineda each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 main card. Elkins ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).

Performance of the night: Anthony Hernandez earned an extra $50k for his beatdown of Michel Pereira in tonight’s headliner (see that here). ‘Fluffy’ finished ‘Demolidor’ in the fifth round via TKO.

