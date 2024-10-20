Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou’s KO win over Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had nothing but praise for Francis Ngannou following his KO win over Renan Ferreira in PFL.

Ngannou (18-3 MMA) and Ferreira (13-4 MMA) collided in the headliner of tonight’s PFL: Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou was returning to MMA this evening for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January of 2022. ‘The Predator’ had most previously competed inside of the squared circle, where he suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua (see that here).

Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira was returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over former Bellator champion Ryan Bader this past February. ‘Problema’ had entered the contest sporting a four-fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Tonight’s ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ super fight resulted in a brutal first-round knockout victory for ‘The Predator’. The former UFC champion was able to get the fight to the ground in the early moments of the contest and proceeded to demolish Renan Ferreira with some nasty ground and pound. The referee eventually pulled Francis Ngannou off but not before the now former PFL champ was put out cold.

Following Ngannou’s impressive MMA return, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to ‘X‘ to congratulate ‘The Predator’ with the following sentiments:

What an amazing job Francis did tonight, displayed a complete MMA game. Great kicks, great takedowns. It feels good to see him shine. Wow congratulations Champ, I see you. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 20, 2024

Jon Jones is of course slated to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of next month’s UFC 309 fight card in New York.

