VIDEO | Alex Pereira is sparring and training just hours after UFC 303 knockout win

By Curtis Calhoun - July 1, 2024

UFC star Alex Pereira isn’t taking any time off after his wild knockout win at UFC 303 last weekend.

Alex Pereira

Pereira turned in another jaw-dropping performance in the Octagon by knocking out Jiří Procházka at UFC 303 on Saturday. After taking the fight on weeks’ notice, Pereira didn’t look fatigued at all as he captured one of the biggest wins of his UFC tenure.

Pereira’s rise to becoming one of the UFC’s biggest stars is unprecedented. Just a handful of fights into his professional MMA career, he’s captured two UFC titles and a series of memorable moments.

Despite returning to the win column once again, Pereira isn’t complacent as he looks ahead to what’s next. On Monday, Pereira returned to the gym to a nearly full training session with his teammates.

Watch some of Pereira’s victory Monday training session below, as re-shared by The Mac Life.

Alex Pereira underwent hard training shortly after UFC 303 KO

Pereira’s transition into MMA was preceded by two world titles as a Glory Kickboxing standout. He defeated Israel Adesanya twice in Glory before beating him for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 281.

Pereira will likely face surging light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev for his next title defense. He could potentially return by year’s end, depending on UFC matchmakers’ plans.

Pereira trains under the tutelage of former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in Connecticut. He’s also hinted at a potential future move to heavyweight after another successful title defense.

Amidst his rise to fame, Pereira’s work ethic is unblemished. Preparing for another tough light heavyweight test, this time against Ankalaev, is something that fuels him in the gym.

Pereira has defeated some of the biggest names in light heavyweight and middleweight history during his UFC career. Despite this, he isn’t satisfied and will look to keep growing and building off of his success.

