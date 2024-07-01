VIDEO | Alex Pereira is sparring and training just hours after UFC 303 knockout win

UFC star Alex Pereira isn’t taking any time off after his wild knockout win at UFC 303 last weekend.

Pereira turned in another jaw-dropping performance in the Octagon by knocking out Jiří Procházka at UFC 303 on Saturday. After taking the fight on weeks’ notice, Pereira didn’t look fatigued at all as he captured one of the biggest wins of his UFC tenure.

Pereira’s rise to becoming one of the UFC’s biggest stars is unprecedented. Just a handful of fights into his professional MMA career, he’s captured two UFC titles and a series of memorable moments.

Despite returning to the win column once again, Pereira isn’t complacent as he looks ahead to what’s next. On Monday, Pereira returned to the gym to a nearly full training session with his teammates.

Watch some of Pereira’s victory Monday training session below, as re-shared by The Mac Life.