Dana White confirms that the UFC has parted ways with former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski

By Harry Kettle - July 1, 2024

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the promotion have parted ways with legendary fighter Andrei Arlovski.

Andrei Arlovski

As we know, Andrei Arlovski is an absolute legend of the mixed martial arts game. His heavyweight run has been remarkable, largely because of his longevity. Alas, at the age of 45, it appears as if his tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship has come to an end. In his most recent outing at UFC 303, he fell to a split decision loss at the hands of Martin Buday.

That serves as the fourth defeat in what has been a notable slump for him across the last couple of years. While we all know he’s capable of pulling a win out of the bag here and there, the performance against Buday was notably poor.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White provided an update on the future of Andrei in the company.

White confirms Arlovski’s exit

“Yeah, this is Andrei’s last fight,” White told the media. “I don’t know what Cub’s going to do. You know, obviously, Smith is already part of the team here and working here. I don’t know. We’ll see how it all plays out, but you know, all people that we truly respect and care about, so we’ll see what happens.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

It’s been one hell of a run for the former champion. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like he’ll get another chance to prove himself to the masses in the UFC – but we can all be thankful for what he’s produced over the years.

How do you feel about Andrei Arlovski being released by the UFC? Would you be interested in seeing him carry on his fighting career elsewhere? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Andrei Arlovski Dana White UFC

