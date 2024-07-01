Dana White confirms that the UFC has parted ways with former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the promotion have parted ways with legendary fighter Andrei Arlovski.

As we know, Andrei Arlovski is an absolute legend of the mixed martial arts game. His heavyweight run has been remarkable, largely because of his longevity. Alas, at the age of 45, it appears as if his tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship has come to an end. In his most recent outing at UFC 303, he fell to a split decision loss at the hands of Martin Buday.

That serves as the fourth defeat in what has been a notable slump for him across the last couple of years. While we all know he’s capable of pulling a win out of the bag here and there, the performance against Buday was notably poor.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White provided an update on the future of Andrei in the company.