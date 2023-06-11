Former UFC Veteran Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva retires from MMA competition following 11th straight loss

By Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Former UFC and Strikeforce veteran Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva has finally decided to call it a career.

Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva

Silva was in action for Kingdom Fighting 1 recently. He took on Salim El Ouassaidi. Silva was hoping for his first win since August 2015, but it wasn’t meant to be. Silva had been on the receiving end of some brutal finishing losses going into this fight. He wasn’t stopped in his bout with Ouassaidi, but “Bigfoot” was defeated via decision.

After the fight, Silva took his gloves off and laid them down the middle of the cage. He later took to his Instagram account to reveal he is “100 percent” done with pro MMA competition.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO CHARLES OLIVEIRA’S HISTORIC WIN AT UFC 289: “I’M EXCITED FOR HIM AND ISLAM TO FIGHT AGAIN”

Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva Speaks On Retiring

Here’s what the former EliteXC Heavyweight Champion had to say about the loss and the end of his career during a live stream on social media (h/t MMAFighting.com):

“The fight ended just now, and thank God it was a great fight,” Silva said on a live stream on Instagram. “It was three rounds, and I’m very happy. I fought a 25-year-old guy and I’m 43 in my last fight, and I’m very happy.”

Silva appears to be happy with the way he went out. He also insists he’s fulfilled and at peace with his decision.

“It was a great fight,” Silva continued. “We tried the knockout all the time, he and I, and in the end I retired. I put down my gloves in the center of the octagon. To me, everything has a beginning and an end, and I’m very happy and satisfied. We never want to stop, no professional athlete wants to stop, even in volleyball or football, but everything has a time, and I did this for 19 years.”

Antonio Silva has fought a slew of top names throughout his career. He’s faced the likes of Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, Mark Hunt, and Andrei Arlovski. “Bigfoot” scored a massive win over Fedor Emelianenko back in 2011. Few can forget Silva’s highlight reel knockout over Alistair Overeem back in 2013.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Dana White

Rogers Arena and Dana White release statements after railing debacle causes multiple fans to fall to the floor at UFC 289

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023
Raquel Pennington
Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington calls for title fight with Julianna Pena following Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement at UFC 289

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Raquel Pennington sees a path to the UFC title following Amanda Nunes’ retirement, and she even has a dance partner in mind.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Charles Oliveira’s historic win at UFC 289: “I'm excited for him and Islam to fight again”

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

UFC President Dana White has offered his two cents on Charles Oliveira’s UFC 289 performance and what could be next for him.

Amanda Nunes
UFC

UFC President Dana White reacts to Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement: “I’m not shocked”

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

UFC President Dana White says he isn’t surprised that Amanda Nunes is walking away from pro MMA competition.

UFC

UFC 289 Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of five fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

The Octagon returned to Canada for tonight’s UFC 289 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, TUF

Julianna Pena slams Amanda Nunes following her retirement announcement at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023
Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, UFC 289, UFC, Pros React
Irene Aldana

Pros react after Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana and announces her retirement at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 289 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Irene Aldana

UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the main event title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, UFC 289, UFC
Charles Oliveira

Pros react after Charles Oliveira TKO's Beneil Dariush at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 289 event was co-headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush.

Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

UFC 289 Results: Charles Oliveira stops Beneil Dariush in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.