Former UFC Veteran Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva retires from MMA competition following 11th straight loss

Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva Speaks On Retiring

Here’s what the former EliteXC Heavyweight Champion had to say about the loss and the end of his career during a live stream on social media (h/t MMAFighting.com):

“The fight ended just now, and thank God it was a great fight,” Silva said on a live stream on Instagram. “It was three rounds, and I’m very happy. I fought a 25-year-old guy and I’m 43 in my last fight, and I’m very happy.”

Silva appears to be happy with the way he went out. He also insists he’s fulfilled and at peace with his decision.