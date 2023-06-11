Beneil Dariush issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

By Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Beneil Dariush was on the wrong end of a TKO finish at UFC 289, and he’s spoken out about it.

Beneil Dariush

Dariush shared the Octagon with former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira on June 10. The bout served as the co-main event for UFC 289. This one ended in the opening frame as Oliveira had his opponent on wobbly legs after a barrage of strikes on the feet. Eventually, “do Bronx” dropped Dariush and finished him on the ground for the first-round TKO win.

RELATED: UFC 289 RESULTS: CHARLES OLIVEIRA STOPS BENEIL DARIUSH IN ROUND 1 (VIDEO)

Beneil Dariush Talks UFC 289 Loss

After the fight, Dariush took to his Instagram account to post text that read, “God is good.” Dariush followed that up with a caption, making it clear that he plans to get back on the horse.

“I’m ok,” Dariush said. “I’ll heal up and be back. #allglorytoGod.”

It’s a tough break for Dariush. He was riding an eight-fight winning streak. An impressive win over Oliveira would’ve all but guaranteed him his first UFC title fight. It wasn’t meant to be, at least for now.

Dariush entered the fight as the number-four-ranked UFC lightweight. Whether he’ll slide down the ladder or remain at the same spot remains to be seen given that Oliveira was already the number-one-ranked 155-pounder.

This is Dariush’s first loss since March 2018 when he was knocked out by Alexander Hernandez. It’ll be interesting to see what the UFC does with him next.

The company certainly isn’t hurting on options when it comes to the next UFC lightweight title challenger. Islam Makhachev is the current champion at 155 pounds. He already has a second-round submission finish over Oliveira. If the UFC decides it’s too soon for a rematch, the promotion can turn to the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2. Recently, UFC President Dana White told reporters that he likes the idea of Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

