Israel Adesanya teases fans with UFC 298 title fight against Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya teased fight fans on Thursday with a UFC 298 title bout against Alex Pereira.

UFC 298 will take place on February 17th of 2024 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Adesanya and Pereira have met in the Octagon twice.

It was in November of 2022 at UFC 281 that Pereira (9-2 MMA) defeated Adesanya (24-3 MMA) by TKO to claim the middleweight title.

The pair would have an immediate rematch in April of 2023 at UFC 287 where it was ‘The Last Stylebender’ knocking out ‘Poatan’ to reclaim the 185lbs title.

Is a trilogy fight on the horizon?

Following Pereira’s most recent TKO victory over Jiří Procházka (29-4 MMA) at UFC 295, the 36 year old did call out Adesanya in his post-fight interview.

Although such a fight was quickly dismissed by UFC CEO Dana White, apparently Adesanya took to ‘Instagram‘ teasing that a trilogy fight was in the works for UFC 287.

Adesanya shared an unofficial poster for UFC 298, which featured Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) defending his featherweight title against the undefeated Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA). The poster also featured Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight title fight.

Was a Black Friday ad. pic.twitter.com/wYGXUw1OTU — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 24, 2023

Excitement from fans ensued, but it was all for not, as the poster was part of a collage next to a promotional image from Engage, Adesanya’s combat sports apparel brand, announcing a Black Friday 80% off sale.

Adesanya followed up with pictures of himself and Volkanovski, laughing together, obviously the two were just out to grab people’s attention for their Black Friday blowout – and it seemed to work.

Were you drawn in to the click-bait of Adesanya’s shenanigans? Do you think we’ll see an Adesanya vs Pereira III in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!