Israel Adesanya teases fans with UFC 298 title fight against Alex Pereira

By Susan Cox - November 24, 2023

Israel Adesanya teased fight fans on Thursday with a UFC 298 title bout against Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC

UFC 298 will take place on February 17th of 2024 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Adesanya and Pereira have met in the Octagon twice.

It was in November of 2022 at UFC 281 that Pereira (9-2 MMA) defeated Adesanya (24-3 MMA) by TKO to claim the middleweight title.

The pair would have an immediate rematch in April of 2023 at UFC 287 where it was ‘The Last Stylebender’ knocking out ‘Poatan’ to reclaim the 185lbs title.

Is a trilogy fight on the horizon?

Following Pereira’s most recent TKO victory over Jiří Procházka (29-4 MMA) at UFC 295, the 36 year old did call out Adesanya in his post-fight interview.

Although such a fight was quickly dismissed by UFC CEO Dana White, apparently Adesanya took to ‘Instagram‘ teasing that a trilogy fight was in the works for UFC 287.

Adesanya shared an unofficial poster for UFC 298, which featured Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) defending his featherweight title against the undefeated Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA). The poster also featured Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight title fight.

Excitement from fans ensued, but it was all for not, as the poster was part of a collage next to a promotional image from Engage, Adesanya’s combat sports apparel brand, announcing a Black Friday 80% off sale.

Adesanya followed up with pictures of himself and Volkanovski, laughing together, obviously the two were just out to grab people’s attention for their Black Friday blowout – and it seemed to work.

Were you drawn in to the click-bait of Adesanya’s shenanigans? Do you think we’ll see an Adesanya vs Pereira III in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC

Alex Pereira pokes fun at Khamzat Chimaev following recent callout

Susan Cox - November 24, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Snoop Dogg, UFC, DWCS
Snoop Dogg

Sean O'Malley explains how Snoop Dogg's commentary during DWCS played a “massive” role in his UFC stardom

Susan Cox - November 23, 2023

Sean O’Malley is explaining how Snoop Dogg’s commentary during DWCS played a ‘massive’ role in his UFC stardom.

Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria details the key “advantage” he will have over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298

Susan Cox - November 23, 2023

Ilia Topuria is detailing the key ‘advantage’ he will have over Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298.

Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Sean O’Malley advises Jorge Masvidal against picking a street fight with Chael Sonnen

Susan Cox - November 23, 2023

Sean O’Malley is advising Jorge Masvidal against picking a street fight with Chael Sonnen.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria already eyeing Max Holloway after Alexander Volkanovski: "It's going to happen"

Josh Evanoff - November 23, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria wants Alexander Volkanovski, then he wants Max Holloway in Spain.

Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson reveals conversation with Dana White following UFC release: "No ill will"

Josh Evanoff - November 23, 2023
Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces two more fights inlcuding Joe Pyfer getting first UFC main event

Cole Shelton - November 23, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced two key more fights on social media.

Chase Hooper
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chase Hooper explains why he was "surprised" to finish Jordan Leavitt in the first round at UFC Vegas 82

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Chase Hooper has his first win streak in the UFC.

Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz plans to silence Aleksandar Rakic with a "clear KO" at UFC 297: "He’s going to have nothing to say"

Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is excited to silence Aleksandar Rakic once and for all.

Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker speaks following withdrawal from Bobby Green fight: "It's all on me"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has explained why he’s no longer fighting Bobby Green.