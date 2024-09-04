UFC 308: ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Fight Card and Start Times

The countdown is on as we sit just a few months out from the blockbuster UFC 308 event, headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway.

Event: UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway

Date: Saturday, 26th October 2024

Location: Etihad Arena (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (2pm EST main card)

As the UFC prepares to return to Abu Dhabi, it appears as if they’re gearing up to really stack the deck. From the first prelim onwards, something tells us that we could be in for a really special night. At the top of the bill, of course, we have the UFC featherweight championship battle between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. Both men consider themselves to be the rightful champion, but it’s unclear as to who the real favorite is.

RELATED: Max Holloway vows to do something special against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: “Wait until they get to see the outcome”

Today, as per UFC.com, we want to run through a list of all of the confirmed fights as of this writing.