UFC 308: ‘Topuria vs. Holloway’ Fight Card and Start Times
The countdown is on as we sit just a few months out from the blockbuster UFC 308 event, headlined by Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway.
Event: UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway
Date: Saturday, 26th October 2024
Location: Etihad Arena (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (2pm EST main card)
As the UFC prepares to return to Abu Dhabi, it appears as if they’re gearing up to really stack the deck. From the first prelim onwards, something tells us that we could be in for a really special night. At the top of the bill, of course, we have the UFC featherweight championship battle between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. Both men consider themselves to be the rightful champion, but it’s unclear as to who the real favorite is.
RELATED: Max Holloway vows to do something special against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: “Wait until they get to see the outcome”
Today, as per UFC.com, we want to run through a list of all of the confirmed fights as of this writing.
UFC 308 – Confirmed Fights
Featherweight championship – Ilia Topuria [c] vs. Max Holloway
Middleweight – Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Heavyweight – Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Light heavyweight – Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Featherweight – Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige
Welterweight – Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Middleweight – Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan
Heavyweight – Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Middleweight – Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira
Light heavyweight – Ibo Aslan vs. Rafael Cerqueira
Welterweight – Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Lightweight – Mateusz Rebecki vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Out of all the fights on the UFC 308 card, which are you most excited to see? Is this a contender for being the most stacked card of the year thus far? How pumped are you for the main event? Let us know your thoughts on all this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC