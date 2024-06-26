Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 303

By Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski is excited to see the UFC 303 co-main event between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega

Ortega and Lopes agreed to fight each other on short notice in the co-main event in a pivotal bout at featherweight. The winner of the scrap will put themselves in a good spot to fight for the title next.

Entering the bout at UFC 303, Lopes is a slight betting favorite, which doesn’t surprise Volkanovski as he knows the Brazilian has been hyped up and is looking impressive. However, Alexander Volkanovski thinks Brian Ortega will be too tough and too durable for Diego Lopes and expects ‘T-City’ to weather the early storm to eventually get the win.

“Who am I picking? Lopes is the favorite. Lopes is good, man. This is going to be the first time I might be going against Lopes. Just (because of) Ortega’s durability,” Alexander Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “It is a three-rounder, does he do enough damage in the first two rounds to get a decision? Five-rounder I don’t know, five-round would be a hard one for me to get through. Three rounds, man, am I going to go with Lopes?

“I think on the feet he’s going to land more because he’s going to come aggressive,” Volkanovaski added. “I don’t think he’s going to drop him or knock him out. Ortega’s chin is legit. Man, this is a tricky one for me. I can’t pull the trigger on this. This one might ruin the parlays, guys. I’m going to go with the underdog here… I got a lot of respect for Lopes, and I know he’s going to bring it, and I know this is a short-notice fight, three rounds. Stylistically in this situation might favor him a little bit more, but I’m going to go Ortega. I think he will have more timely striking, a little more calculated.”

Alexander Volkanovski believes Brian Ortega will be too hard to finish and he expects ‘T-City’ to use his veteran savyness to edge out the win.

If Ortega does defeat Lopes, it’s uncertain what will be next for him as he has hinted at moving up to lightweight after this. But, Volkanovski does think Ortega will extend his win streak to two on Saturday night at UFC 303.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Brian Ortega Diego Lopes UFC

Related

Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega shares the dark backstory behind his iconic UFC 266 'Purge' walkout

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024
Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka challenges Alex Pereira to fight without spiritual forces at UFC 303: "Everyone can feel what's around him"

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka wants a fair fight with light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira believes Jiří Procházka "lost credibility" after their first fight at UFC 295

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira feels Jiří Procházka hasn’t turned the page on their first fight ahead of their UFC 303 rematch.

Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker reveals Charles Oliveira fight is in the works for UFC 305: "I'm 100% in"

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

It seems that UFC lightweights Dan Hooker and Charles Oliveira could be set for a battle down under.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker explains why he won't serve as the backup fighter at UFC 305

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker says he won’t be the backup fighter for the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Payton Talbott, Sean O'Malley

Payton Talbott explains "underlying tension" with Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 303 return

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2: "Expect a different approach..."

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is expecting fireworks when Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka run it back this Saturday.

Shara Magomedov, UFC
UFC

Shara Magomedov challenges Kevin Holland to a fight at UFC Denver: “My Pirate ship has sailed to the shores of America”

Susan Cox - June 26, 2024

Shara Magomedov has challenged Kevin Holland to a fight at UFC Denver.

Alex Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira

Alex Volkanovski eyes “exciting” lightweight return with Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway happening next: “Maybe Charles Oliveira”

Susan Cox - June 26, 2024

Alex Volkanovski is eyeing an ‘exciting’ lightweight return with Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway happening next.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

In the main event of UFC 303, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira looks to defend his belt in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a slight -142 favorite while the challenger is a +112 underdog on FanDuel.