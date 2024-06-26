Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 303

Alexander Volkanovski is excited to see the UFC 303 co-main event between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Ortega and Lopes agreed to fight each other on short notice in the co-main event in a pivotal bout at featherweight. The winner of the scrap will put themselves in a good spot to fight for the title next.

Entering the bout at UFC 303, Lopes is a slight betting favorite, which doesn’t surprise Volkanovski as he knows the Brazilian has been hyped up and is looking impressive. However, Alexander Volkanovski thinks Brian Ortega will be too tough and too durable for Diego Lopes and expects ‘T-City’ to weather the early storm to eventually get the win.

“Who am I picking? Lopes is the favorite. Lopes is good, man. This is going to be the first time I might be going against Lopes. Just (because of) Ortega’s durability,” Alexander Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “It is a three-rounder, does he do enough damage in the first two rounds to get a decision? Five-rounder I don’t know, five-round would be a hard one for me to get through. Three rounds, man, am I going to go with Lopes?

“I think on the feet he’s going to land more because he’s going to come aggressive,” Volkanovaski added. “I don’t think he’s going to drop him or knock him out. Ortega’s chin is legit. Man, this is a tricky one for me. I can’t pull the trigger on this. This one might ruin the parlays, guys. I’m going to go with the underdog here… I got a lot of respect for Lopes, and I know he’s going to bring it, and I know this is a short-notice fight, three rounds. Stylistically in this situation might favor him a little bit more, but I’m going to go Ortega. I think he will have more timely striking, a little more calculated.”

Alexander Volkanovski believes Brian Ortega will be too hard to finish and he expects ‘T-City’ to use his veteran savyness to edge out the win.

If Ortega does defeat Lopes, it’s uncertain what will be next for him as he has hinted at moving up to lightweight after this. But, Volkanovski does think Ortega will extend his win streak to two on Saturday night at UFC 303.