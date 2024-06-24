Brian Ortega confirms plans for move up to lightweight following UFC 303

By Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega has confirmed that he’s interested in a move up to lightweight after UFC 303.

Brian Ortega, UFC Mexico City, Bonus, UFC

At UFC 303, Brian Ortega will take on a huge short notice assignment. He will go head to head with Diego Lopes, attempting to build off of his tremendous win over Yair Rodriguez earlier this year.

Of course, Ortega has been around for a while now, and many often wonder what he needs to do to secure another title shot. If he can get the job done against Lopes, perhaps he’ll be in consideration once again.

RELATED: Diego Lopes believes win over Brian Ortega at UFC 303 will lead to a title shot: “There’s no doubt”

In the eyes of ‘T-City’, however, it may be more likely that he heads to 155 pounds.

Ortega’s plan

“We talked about fighting Sept. 14 at Sphere – that’s the only conversation I had with them that made sense (about what’s next),” Ortega told MMA Junkie. “I said yes to it. They said yes to it. We all got excited and that was kind of in the world. They told me my weight class had no one that they wanted me to fight. They didn’t really want me to fight contenders and stuff, so I decided to move to 155. (We had a name), but I can’t say it. It might still happen. And I hope it does.”

“There’s no title fight for me anytime soon because of what’s going on in the game,” Ortega said. “Max has a guaranteed title shot and Volkanovski does, as well. So even when Topuria does fight, he fights Max. If Max wins, it’s Max vs. Volk 4, which is going to take up to next year. If Topuria wins, then it’s Topuria vs. Volk 2. Then I still have to wait until next year. So when I say the title fight’s not coming anytime soon, it’s just not because of the favors that both of them have done, the leaps and the risks that they both have taken.

“Volk (fought) on two weeks’ notice against Islam (Makhachev), and Max against (Justin) Gaethje, although it was a full camp, he fought for the BMF belt. Both of them, it’s just a lot. Everyone has done a lot. So for me to say that I’m there and deserve it right now, it’s not true. Selfishly, of course – since I was a kid I’ve been chasing to be a champion. But you have to make peace with reality, and that’s the reality of this game right now. That’s where it’s at, that’s where it’s going, so why not just have fun with my career?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Should Brian Ortega make the move? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

