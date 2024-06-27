Alex Pereira responds to Jiří Procházka’s take that spiritual forces are unfairly aiding his career

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira issued a stone-cold response to Jiří Procházka’s claim that he’s using rituals to gain an unfair advantage in the cage.

Pereira and Procházka will headline UFC 303 this Saturday in Las Vegas after a whirlwind for both fighters and the promotion. The card was supposed to mark Conor McGregor’s UFC return before he withdrew earlier this month due to a toe injury.

Seven months after Pereira won the then-vacant title at UFC 295, the light heavyweight titleholder will face Procházka in a short-notice rematch. Despite both fighters having little time to prepare, the fight is expected to deliver on most expectations.

The pre-UFC 303 fight buildup has featured many twists and turns for both Pereira and Procházka. During fight week, Procházka has accused Pereira of using shamans, rituals, and spiritual forces to draw strength in his fights, and has requested that Pereira abstain.

While most have brushed aside Procházka’s bizarre claims, Pereira isn’t afraid to address them.