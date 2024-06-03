Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Dustin Poirier superfight

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’d be interested in a possible showdown with Dustin Poirier.

This past weekend, Dustin Poirier failed in his attempt to capture the UFC lightweight championship. Alas, while he may not have won the fight, he put forward an absolutely incredible effort against Islam Makhachev. The two battled it out over five hard rounds but in the end, it was Makhachev who was able to secure a submission win and successfully retain his belt.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski reveals UFC 302 prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: “It’s a hard fight for anybody”

While Islam will move on to other things, Poirier’s future is pretty uncertain. ‘The Diamond’ acknowledged in his post-fight interview that there’s a chance he will never compete in the Octagon again. Of course, for many of his fans, that’s the worst news imaginable given his status as a massive fan favorite.

One man who would be interested in squaring off against him in the future, it turns out, is former 155-pound title challenger Alexander Volkanovski.