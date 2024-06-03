Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Dustin Poirier superfight

By Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’d be interested in a possible showdown with Dustin Poirier.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Dustin Poirier

This past weekend, Dustin Poirier failed in his attempt to capture the UFC lightweight championship. Alas, while he may not have won the fight, he put forward an absolutely incredible effort against Islam Makhachev. The two battled it out over five hard rounds but in the end, it was Makhachev who was able to secure a submission win and successfully retain his belt.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski reveals UFC 302 prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: “It’s a hard fight for anybody”

While Islam will move on to other things, Poirier’s future is pretty uncertain. ‘The Diamond’ acknowledged in his post-fight interview that there’s a chance he will never compete in the Octagon again. Of course, for many of his fans, that’s the worst news imaginable given his status as a massive fan favorite.

One man who would be interested in squaring off against him in the future, it turns out, is former 155-pound title challenger Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski wants Poirier

“He thinks he might be retiring, not sure — maybe, just maybe, depending on what I’m doing…obviously I want to fight later in the year…I don’t want to wait too long either…if the timing works, maybe me and Dustin can maybe have a good fight,” Volkanovski said.

“I know he sort of just wants good, fun fights. Obviously, we have a lot of respect for each other, and I think that would be a massive fight,” Volkanovski said. “That’s something I would be willing to do while I’m waiting for that featherweight title — maybe a lightweight fight against someone like Dustin Poirier would be great.”

Quotes via MMA News

Would you be interested in seeing Alexander Volkanovski take on Dustin Poirier? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Volkanovski Dustin Poirier UFC

