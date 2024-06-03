Belal Muhammad confirms that he isn’t interested in fighting Islam Makhachev

By Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC welterweight title contender Belal Muhammad has confirmed that he isn’t interested in fighting Islam Makhachev.

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev

At UFC 304, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. It’s a fight he’s been after for a long time now, but up to this point, it hasn’t quite come to fruition. Alas, after the unbeaten run that Belal has put together, it’s impossible for the promotion to deny him this opportunity.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev reflects on sparring session with UFC champion Leon Edwards: “I took him down and held him”

There are plenty of reasons to believe that he could be the underdog. After all, Leon Edwards has already done some pretty great things in his career and as champion. However, it must be noted that Muhammad has spent a lot of time training with the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following Makhachev’s win over Dustin Poirier last weekend, he noted that he wants to go up to 170 pounds in search of a second world title. When asked about possibly facing his friend and training partner, Muhammad had the following to say.

Muhammad turns down possible Makhachev fight

“Yeah, I would never fight him [Islam Makhachev], 100%. But honestly, he could go up to 185 and beat [Dricus] du Plessis right now. I think he’s that good, really. I think he could go up there and be that two-division champ, skip over 170 for a little bit. Let me beat a couple of these younger guys, and then I’ll go up to 185, bro. He has plenty of time, man. He’s dominating his fights, he’s winning easily, I think he’s gonna continue on that path of being a dominant champion. He’s got plenty of years left. He tweeted out, or said something about it recently in an interview saying, yeah, I’m still hungry, I’m still here. I think he’s got a long time to go.”

Do you want to see Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev square off in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya training

UFC star Israel Adesanya claims he's "dialed in" as he gets back to training

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024
Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

UFC postpones tonight's UFC 303 press conference in Dublin

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced that tonight’s scheduled UFC 303 press conference in Dublin has been postponed.

Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dana White says Dustin Poirier's future is his choice following crushing UFC 302 loss: "He can stay here as long as he wants to"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White says what Dustin Poirier decides to do next will be his choice.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev prefers UFC welterweight title fight over Arman Tsarukyan rematch following UFC 302 win: "This is my dream"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

Islam Makhachev has a preference for his next fight following UFC 302, but he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s comments about pound for pound rankings following UFC 302: "Facts are facts"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

The pound-for-pound debate has been sparked yet again, and Jon Jones has weighed in.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Dagestani fighters after Islam Makhachev's UFC 302 triumph

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024
Michael Chandler training
UFC

Michael Chandler looks slick in latest training footage ahead of UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler looks pretty slick in his latest training footage as the countdown to UFC 303 continues.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev reunite backstage after war at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev posed for a great picture backstage following their war at UFC 302.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Video | Dustin Poirier gets emotional when discussing his loss to Islam Makhachev backstage at UFC 302

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

Dustin Poirier got a bit emotional during his backstage interview with Megan Olivi following UFC 302.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Trump
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302 last night.