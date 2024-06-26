Alexander Volkanovski reveals he offered to fight at UFC 303 following Conor McGregor’s withdrawal

By Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski offered to fight at UFC 303 if the promotion needed.

Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 303 was set to be headlined by a highly-anticipated matchup between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor. However, the Irishman suffered an injury and was forced out of the bout and the UFC reportedly looked for new fights or potential people to replace McGregor.

During that time, Volkanovski says he told the UFC he would replace McGregor and fight Chandler, or fight on the card against whoever it they needed.

“I did put my hand up, I said ‘Do you need a guy?’ We all heard the whispers like you guys did. He didn’t show up to the press conference, heard whispers they were looking for someone to maybe replace. So I was like, ‘Hey, if you need someone, you know a guy,’ I did put my hand up. Obviously seen that some people put that up, so it got out there. Some people think I’m mad, but I am back into training now, and I am excited to get back in there. That’s all it takes, just a little thing like that, and I put my hand up.  But, it wasn’t me. I didn’t get the call back,” Alexander Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel.

“The UFC were like, ‘Oh no.’ They were sitting saying, ‘You’re a savage, but we’ll let you know if we need you’ type of thing. They knew I said earlier in the year and they said, ‘Look, let’s just have a bit of a break.’ So, they were obviously respecting that, so good on them for that. Even though I kept reminding them, everyday I’m like, ‘I’m being serious, let me know.’ But they were sticking to their guns and I guess looking after me. You got to give them respect for that, but I did want to save the day,” Volkanovski added.

As Alexander Volkanovski says, the UFC opted to keep him on the sidelines so he could take time off and heal as he said he would following the KO loss to Ilia Topuria. But, Volkanovski says he is back in training so he may return to the Octagon soon.

Alexander Volkanovski is 26-4 and coming off the KO loss to Topuria to lose his featherweight title. Before that, he suffered a KO loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Maycee Barber

REPORT | Maycee Barber withdraws from UFC Denver main event

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024
Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor rips Khabib Nurmagomedov after member of his gym implicated in Russian terrorist attacks: "Fake lying rats!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

Conor McGregor used the recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan as a chance to attack Khabib Nurmagomedov after a member of Nurmagomedov’s team was linked to the violence.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka "might be a little scared" facing him again at UFC 303 after knockout loss

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

Alex Pereira thinks Jiri Prochazka could be scared going into their rematch at UFC 303.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Photo | Conor McGregor once again takes aim at longtime rival Dustin Poirier: “Bent her over and ear f**ked her”

Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is again taking aim at Dustin Poirier.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

Ciryl Gane confirms plans to return at UFC Paris in September: "I'm still at the top"

Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane will likely be returning to his home country of France.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier makes cryptic post amid retirement speculation: "Grateful for the journey"

Josh Evanoff - June 25, 2024
Conor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos
Michael Chandler

MMA legend says Conor McGregor's toe injury is "karma" for handling of RDA fight cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

According to one MMA pioneer, former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s toe injury ahead of UFC 303 was karma’s purest form.

Yoel Romero
UFC

Yoel Romero reportedly in negotiations with BKFC, Conor McGregor reacts

Susan Cox - June 25, 2024

Conor McGregor is reacting to the rumors that Yoel Romero is in negotiations with BKFC.

Michael Page
Michael Page

Michael Page expects to turn Ian Machado Garry into a wrestler at UFC 303: "He's going to go to sleep"

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

Michael Page believes Ian Machado Garry will be turned into a wrestler at UFC 303.

Igor Severino
UFC

Igor Severino handed a nine-month suspension for biting opponent at UFC Fight Night event

Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

Flyweight MMA fighter Igor Severino was handed a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after biting Andre Lima in his March 23 UFC debut.