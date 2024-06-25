REPORT | Maycee Barber withdraws from UFC Denver main event

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber has reportedly withdrawn from her first career UFC main event booking.

News of Barber’s canceled UFC Denver appearance was first reported by MMA journalist Alex Behunin.

🚨 Breaking 🚨 Maycee Barber is out of her main event fight against Rose Namajunas, per sources. The promotion is hoping to keep Namajunas on the July 13th UFC card. — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 25, 2024

An exact reason for Barber’s UFC Denver withdrawal hasn’t been made public as of this writing.

Barber was slated to face former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the July 13th UFC Fight Night main event in Denver. A win over Namajunas could’ve potentially earned Barber a flyweight title shot or a No. 1 contender matchup.

The UFC is looking to find a short-notice replacement to face Namajunas just weeks before the event. As of this writing, the UFC is still planning to keep Namajunas on top of the card.

The fight pull-out is a disappointing setback for Barber after wins in each of her last six UFC fights. She most recently defeated former UFC title challenger Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 back in March.