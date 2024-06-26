Michael ‘Venom’ Page reveals the origins of his signature nickname ahead of UFC 303 return

Michael ‘Venom’ Page faces Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

During a recent appearance on the MightyCast podcast, Page explained how his ‘Venom’ nickname came to fruition.

“When I was about 9, 10 [years old], I’d win some here and lose some here,” Page said. “But when my Dad set up the [karate] classes that we were doing at the time, we had to train with the adults, so we had kids classes but it was only for the very young…little skinny guy trying to hit the adults just trying to cause any effect, wince, do something! But obviously with grown men…nothing’s happening. That effort stays, so when I’m fighting people my own age, even when I’m losing…these guys are going down…

“A guy that used to train under my dad would be like ‘Man, you’ve got Venom in you! Venom in your punches’, hitting kids and they’re going flying,” Page explained. “So he’d call me ‘Venom’ randomly, and when I got into the MMA world, it was when somebody put together ‘MVP’…it’s been with me since I was 9 or 10 years old.”

Page is looking to replicate his triumphant UFC debut earlier this year against Kevin Holland at UFC 299. A win over Garry, particularly by knockout, could slot him into the welterweight title conversation.

Page brings ‘Venom’ whenever he fights; an attitude he’s retained since he was a child. He’ll enter the Octagon at UFC 303 with malicious, venomous intent.