Alexander Volkanovski promises fans the “real” him in possible Ilia Topuria rematch
Alexander Volkanovski has promised to show the real version of himself if he gets a rematch against Ilia Topuria.
Earlier this year, Alexander Volkanovski lost the UFC featherweight championship. He was beaten by Ilia Topuria, who knocked him out cold in their fascinating title showdown. Now, many are wondering what’s next for ‘The Great’.
The popular opinion is that he’ll get a rematch later this year. Of course, there’s also a strong possibility that Max Holloway will get the shot after his recent BMF title triumph over Justin Gaethje.
In a recent interview, ‘The Great’ spoke about what he’d do differently if he gets the opportunity to run it back.
Volkanovski makes big claim
“Ilia is a great fighter – let’s see because the next Volkanovski is going to turn up,” Volkanovski told The AllStar. “The real Volkanovski, I guarantee you that, and let’s see if Ilia can handle that. Again, I’m not taking anything away from him, I’m not saying he can’t. He’s obviously got heavy hands. He’s obviously got good skill, but I want him to be tested against the best version of myself or all the top guys and really prove himself.”
“You’re not going to see a timid Volk. You’re going to see a Volk that fights his fight,” Volkanovski said. “You want to be put in front of me and put yourself in a position to land bombs, be ready for one coming straight back at you.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe Alexander Volkanovski has what it takes to win the championship back from Ilia Topuria? If so, what does he need to do in order to get the job done? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
