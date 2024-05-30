Alexander Volkanovski promises fans the “real” him in possible Ilia Topuria rematch

Alexander Volkanovski has promised to show the real version of himself if he gets a rematch against Ilia Topuria.

Earlier this year, Alexander Volkanovski lost the UFC featherweight championship. He was beaten by Ilia Topuria, who knocked him out cold in their fascinating title showdown. Now, many are wondering what’s next for ‘The Great’.

The popular opinion is that he’ll get a rematch later this year. Of course, there’s also a strong possibility that Max Holloway will get the shot after his recent BMF title triumph over Justin Gaethje.

RELATED: Alex Volkanovski tells Ilia Topuria to step up and start acting like a champion: “He’s saying no to everyone”

In a recent interview, ‘The Great’ spoke about what he’d do differently if he gets the opportunity to run it back.