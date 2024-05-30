Alexander Volkanovski promises fans the “real” him in possible Ilia Topuria rematch

By Harry Kettle - May 30, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has promised to show the real version of himself if he gets a rematch against Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski UFC 298

Earlier this year, Alexander Volkanovski lost the UFC featherweight championship. He was beaten by Ilia Topuria, who knocked him out cold in their fascinating title showdown. Now, many are wondering what’s next for ‘The Great’.

The popular opinion is that he’ll get a rematch later this year. Of course, there’s also a strong possibility that Max Holloway will get the shot after his recent BMF title triumph over Justin Gaethje.

RELATED: Alex Volkanovski tells Ilia Topuria to step up and start acting like a champion: “He’s saying no to everyone”

In a recent interview, ‘The Great’ spoke about what he’d do differently if he gets the opportunity to run it back.

Volkanovski makes big claim

“Ilia is a great fighter – let’s see because the next Volkanovski is going to turn up,” Volkanovski told The AllStar. “The real Volkanovski, I guarantee you that, and let’s see if Ilia can handle that. Again, I’m not taking anything away from him, I’m not saying he can’t. He’s obviously got heavy hands. He’s obviously got good skill, but I want him to be tested against the best version of myself or all the top guys and really prove himself.”

“You’re not going to see a timid Volk. You’re going to see a Volk that fights his fight,” Volkanovski said. “You want to be put in front of me and put yourself in a position to land bombs, be ready for one coming straight back at you.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Alexander Volkanovski has what it takes to win the championship back from Ilia Topuria? If so, what does he need to do in order to get the job done? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor

Islam Makhachev questions Conor McGregor's UFC 303 training after party footage

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2024
Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier explains why he doesn't focus on Islam Makhachev's one KO loss

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier has explained why he doesn’t put too much stock in Islam Makhachev’s one loss in mixed martial arts.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier reveals special walkout song for UFC 302 main event

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier has revealed a special walkout song that he’s selected for the main event this weekend.

Nick Diaz, UFC Abu Dhabi
Tony Ferguson

Opening odds revealed for UFC Abu Dhabi sees Nick Diaz, Tony Ferguson as sizeable underdogs

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2024

The opening odds have been released for the UFC Abu Dhabi fights in August.

Kevin Holland and Islam Makhachev
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland explains why he believes "scary guy" Islam Makhachev would become welterweight champ if he moves up

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2024

Kevin Holland believes Islam Makhachev would become the welterweight champion if he decided to move up in weight.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor accuses Islam Makhachev of pre-UFC 302 Staph infection: 'Wash your f***** self!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024
Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor trolls Belal Muhammad over lack of UFC knockdowns

Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024

Conor McGregor targeted UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad in his latest Twitter outburst.

Paulo Costa
UFC

WATCH | Paulo Costa throws out historically bad first pitch at New York Mets game before UFC 302

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa had a historically bad first pitch at the New York Mets game before UFC 302.

Sean Strickland, Tom Brady
Tom Brady

Sean Strickland rips “F***** Woman” Tom Brady over post-Netflix roast remarks

Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024

Sean Strickland didn’t tune in to watch The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, but he didn’t appreciate how Tom Brady handled himself in the event’s aftermath.

Kevin Holland, Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Kevin Holland reacts to Joaquin Buckley's recent heel turn, GSP fight comments

Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024

Kevin Holland scolded former UFC middleweight foe Joaquin Buckley for his recent declaration that he would beat a prime Georges St-Pierre.