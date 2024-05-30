Islam Makhachev questions Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 training after party footage

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has questioned Conor McGregor’s training for UFC 303.

As we all know, Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon next month. He’ll go head to head with Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. The contest will take place as part of International Fight Week, with the Irishman attempting to prove he’s still an elite competitor.

Of course, we all know that Conor enjoys to party during his spare time. In fact, footage was recently released of him partying just weeks before this contest is set to take place.

As you can imagine, people had a lot of thoughts about that – including Islam Makhachev, who had the following to say.