Islam Makhachev questions Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 training after party footage
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has questioned Conor McGregor’s training for UFC 303.
As we all know, Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon next month. He’ll go head to head with Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. The contest will take place as part of International Fight Week, with the Irishman attempting to prove he’s still an elite competitor.
Of course, we all know that Conor enjoys to party during his spare time. In fact, footage was recently released of him partying just weeks before this contest is set to take place.
As you can imagine, people had a lot of thoughts about that – including Islam Makhachev, who had the following to say.
Makhachev questions McGregor
“Dustin can land this with Conor who has become very old guy,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie on Wednesday. “But I don’t give him some chance to land some punch to me.”
“I don’t know who is going to win, but now it’s more focus, more training Chandler that’s why he can beat him,” Makhachev said. “Maybe (Conor) do some camp in the club.”
There are plenty of ways to examine Conor’s behavior in the lead-up to his showdown with Michael Chandler. Some would say he isn’t focused, whereas others would say he isn’t taking his American foe seriously whatsoever. Either way, things are heating up as we get closer and closer to fight night.
What do you make of the clip of Conor McGregor going out partying? Do you expect to see him defeat Michael Chandler when the two face off in Las Vegas next month? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
