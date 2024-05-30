Sean Strickland trashes new UFC gloves: “Have you ever been in a fight in your f****** life?”

By Fernando Quiles - May 30, 2024

Sean Strickland is not a fan of the new UFC glove design.

Sean Strickland

MMA gloves have been a topic of conversation for quite a while. Many have called on the UFC to find a way to reduce the number of eye pokes seen in fights. The promotion’s answer has been to design new hand wear for the fighters.

Some competitors such as Strickland have open up on the new gloves.

RELATED: PHOTO | UFC UNVEILS NEW FIGHT GLOVES, EYE POKES AND BROKEN HANDS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED

Sean Strickland Goes Off on New UFC Gloves

Sean Strickland, who will be fighting on the UFC 302 card this weekend, was asked about the UFC’s answer to reducing eye pokes during a recent media scrum. The former UFC Middleweight Champion is not impressed (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Yeah, they suck,” Strickland said in a passionate rant. “I don’t know who – could we talk to the person who designed these gloves? Have you ever been in a fight in your f*cking life?”

Strickland’s main problem with the gloves is that he doesn’t feel it’s a solution to fighters getting jabbed by fingers to the eye.

“What was the reasoning? They wanted to make it so that people stop poking people in the eyes? Well, they’re a little bit more stitched,” Strickland said. “And, dude, at the end of the day, people f*cking get poked in the eyes because they open their f*cking hands. Unless you put a boxing glove on, that sh*t’s not gonna stop.”

Recently, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev told media members that he doesn’t like the new gloves because he feels they got “old” after a couple of weeks. This calls into question the quality of the material.

The new gloves are set to be used at the UFC 302 pay-per-view this Saturday. Strickland will take on Paulo Costa in the co-main event, while Makhachev defends his 155-pound gold against Dustin Poirier in the headliner.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski promises fans the "real" him in possible Ilia Topuria rematch

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2024
Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev questions Conor McGregor's UFC 303 training after party footage

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has questioned Conor McGregor’s training for UFC 303.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier explains why he doesn't focus on Islam Makhachev's one KO loss

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier has explained why he doesn’t put too much stock in Islam Makhachev’s one loss in mixed martial arts.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier reveals special walkout song for UFC 302 main event

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier has revealed a special walkout song that he’s selected for the main event this weekend.

Nick Diaz, UFC Abu Dhabi
Tony Ferguson

Opening odds revealed for UFC Abu Dhabi sees Nick Diaz, Tony Ferguson as sizeable underdogs

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2024

The opening odds have been released for the UFC Abu Dhabi fights in August.

Kevin Holland and Islam Makhachev

Kevin Holland explains why he believes "scary guy" Islam Makhachev would become welterweight champ if he moves up

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2024
Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor accuses Islam Makhachev of pre-UFC 302 Staph infection: 'Wash your f***** self!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024

Conor McGregor’s latest accusations aimed at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev add another storyline to UFC 302 fight week.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor trolls Belal Muhammad over lack of UFC knockdowns

Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024

Conor McGregor targeted UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad in his latest Twitter outburst.

Paulo Costa
UFC

WATCH | Paulo Costa throws out historically bad first pitch at New York Mets game before UFC 302

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa had a historically bad first pitch at the New York Mets game before UFC 302.

Sean Strickland, Tom Brady
Tom Brady

Sean Strickland rips “F***** Woman” Tom Brady over post-Netflix roast remarks

Curtis Calhoun - May 29, 2024

Sean Strickland didn’t tune in to watch The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, but he didn’t appreciate how Tom Brady handled himself in the event’s aftermath.