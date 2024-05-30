Sean Strickland trashes new UFC gloves: “Have you ever been in a fight in your f****** life?”

Sean Strickland Goes Off on New UFC Gloves

Sean Strickland, who will be fighting on the UFC 302 card this weekend, was asked about the UFC’s answer to reducing eye pokes during a recent media scrum. The former UFC Middleweight Champion is not impressed (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Yeah, they suck,” Strickland said in a passionate rant. “I don’t know who – could we talk to the person who designed these gloves? Have you ever been in a fight in your f*cking life?”

Strickland’s main problem with the gloves is that he doesn’t feel it’s a solution to fighters getting jabbed by fingers to the eye.

“What was the reasoning? They wanted to make it so that people stop poking people in the eyes? Well, they’re a little bit more stitched,” Strickland said. “And, dude, at the end of the day, people f*cking get poked in the eyes because they open their f*cking hands. Unless you put a boxing glove on, that sh*t’s not gonna stop.”

Recently, UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev told media members that he doesn’t like the new gloves because he feels they got “old” after a couple of weeks. This calls into question the quality of the material.

The new gloves are set to be used at the UFC 302 pay-per-view this Saturday. Strickland will take on Paulo Costa in the co-main event, while Makhachev defends his 155-pound gold against Dustin Poirier in the headliner.