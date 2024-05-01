Alex Volkanovski tells Ilia Topuria to step up and start acting like a champion: “He’s saying no to everyone”

By Susan Cox - May 1, 2024

Alex Volkanovski is telling Ilia Topuria to step up and start acting like a champion.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria

The undefeated Topuria is the current UFC featherweight champion.

It was Volkanovski (26-4 MMA) vs. Topuria (15-0 MMA) this past February at UFC 298 which resulted in a KO victory and crown for ‘El Matador‘.

The 27-year-old Topuria has come under criticism for who he is and is not looking to fight next in the Octagon.

Alex Volkanovski, speaking with ‘FOX Sports’ shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria:

“Right now, he’s saying ‘no’ to everyone. That’s the problem. He’s saying no to Max Holloway, to Brian Ortega, to me, you name it. Not wanting to come to Australia, okay, but he’s saying ‘no’ to everyone. He’s saying ‘I don’t want to fight any of the contenders … I want to fight Conor McGregor’. That just puts a sour taste in people’s mouths. Because when you hold the belt, there is a responsibility that comes with that, a pressure. You can’t just be saying ‘nah, nah, nah’, that’s crazy — he’s not going about things the right way.”

Continuing, ‘The Great’, who knows a thing or two about being champion, shared (h/t MMAMania):

“Obviously I don’t want to talk bad about the bloke, because he took his shot, won and now has to play the game, which I understand. But be a champion. People got used to how I acted as champion. Now you’ve got a guy, who knows when he wants to fight? Does he even want a fight soon? Probably not. But the UFC will likely make him. Maybe this is just his way of hyping things up, saying no to everyone and then — bang — he signs for a fight. I just hope he makes better decisions because I don’t think he’s a bad kid. But now he’s calling out Conor McGregor? Or Islam Makhachev? Topuria has still got more to prove.”

Do you agree with Alex Volkanovski that Ilia Topuria has a responsibility as the holder of the belt to defend his title in a timely manner against a deserving opponent? Would you like to see a Volkanovski vs. Topuria rematch in the near future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev calls “number one bullsh*t” on updated UFC flyweight rankings

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024
Robert Whittaker and Jiri Prochazka
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker explains why he hopes Jiri Prochazka doesn’t move down to middleweight: “Then we’re enemies”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Robert Whittaker has explained why he doesn’t want to see Jiri Prochazka move down to middleweight.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria “has much say in this as he thinks he does” with potential Max Holloway title fight

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Daniel Cormier has questioned how much of a say Ilia Topuria has in his potential showdown with Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298
UFC

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria plans to be the highest paid fighter in the world in 2025: “I have no doubt”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to become one of the highest paid athletes in the world next year.

Drakkar Klose
UFC

Drakkar Klose claims Joaquim Silva is the "easiest fight," vows to KO him at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

Drakkar Klose called for the easiest fight in the lightweight division after his last win and he says he got his wish.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall vents frustration with “absolutely terrible” UFC 304 start time

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024
Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Darren Till is vowing to ‘destroy’ Mike Perry when they finally meet.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja details the time he "smashed" Sean O'Malley in sparring

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja claims he smashed Sean O’Malley when they sparred years ago.

Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals he's targeting professional boxing debut, wants to face 'a legend of the sport'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the latest MMA legend to express profound interest in moving to boxing.

Alex Perez
UFC

Alex Perez booked for June 15th UFC return just days after UFC Vegas 91 main event KO

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez is already set for his next fight just days after a vicious knockout victory.