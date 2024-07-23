Alexander Volkanovski explains why he’s picking Bobby Green to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: “He’s the safer bet”

Alexander Volkanovski has explained why he’s picking Bobby Green to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is a divisive figure. The Liverpudlian loves to rattle the cages of the masses, and he isn’t afraid of who he upsets along the way. This weekend, he’ll take on the biggest test of his MMA career thus far when he battles Bobby Green.

In the eyes of many, this is a tough one to call. While Pimblett is known for his jiu-jitsu abilities, Green is the kind of guy who can upset just about anyone when given the chance.

In a recent preview video, former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski weighed in and gave his thoughts on the upcoming collision.