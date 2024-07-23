Alexander Volkanovski explains why he’s picking Bobby Green to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: “He’s the safer bet”

By Harry Kettle - July 23, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has explained why he’s picking Bobby Green to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.

Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is a divisive figure. The Liverpudlian loves to rattle the cages of the masses, and he isn’t afraid of who he upsets along the way. This weekend, he’ll take on the biggest test of his MMA career thus far when he battles Bobby Green.

RELATED: UFC star Paddy Pimblett reveals what he’s fighting for against Bobby Green

In the eyes of many, this is a tough one to call. While Pimblett is known for his jiu-jitsu abilities, Green is the kind of guy who can upset just about anyone when given the chance.

In a recent preview video, former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski weighed in and gave his thoughts on the upcoming collision.

Volkanovski backs Green over Pimblett

“I’m going to have to go with Bobby Green, I think he’s the safer bet here. It’s going to be a three-round fight. Paddy Pimblett, yeah I find it, it’s going to be hard for him to take him down and get a finish. Can he go and upset, you know, hometown crowd. I don’t think that’s going to faze Bobby Green.

“Again, Bobby Green’s going to put himself in positions where Paddy Pimblett’s going to feel he can fire and going to lull him into shots. I guarantee we’re going to see that pretty much straight away. I feel Bobby Green’s going to hit him, hurt him, maybe Paddy Pimblett would start trying to look for the shots straight after that. Does he get them? Or does he get hurt straight away? I’m not sure.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you believe Bobby Green has what it takes to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

