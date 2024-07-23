Belal Muhammad lays out his path to becoming the greatest welterweight fighter of all time

Belal Muhammad is laying out his path to becoming the greatest welterweight fighter of all time.

It will be this coming Saturday, July 27th, that will see current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) going up against Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) at UFC 304 which takes place at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Muhammad, the No. 2 ranked welterweight contender will be meeting Edwards in the cage for the second time, the first bout took place in March of 2021 and ended in a no-contest decision due to an accidental eye poke.

In the lead-up to this weekend’s title fight, the 36-year-old Muhammad shared his aspirations going forward.

Belal Muhammad, speaking with ‘MMA Fighting’ outlined his goal:

“My goal isn’t to be the champion. My goal is to be the best welterweight to ever do it, so for me to go out there and beat Leon, who beat (Kamaru) Usman twice, who everybody thought was the best welterweight to do it, then I’m ahead of him and I’m right underneath (Georges St-Pierre). You give me Shavkat (Rakhmonov), you give me (Jack Della Maddalena), you give me Ian Garry, and then I walk through all of them, there’s nothing else. I’m just going to be cemented as the best to ever do it.”

Concluding, ‘Remember the Name’ spoke about Edwards directly saying (h/t MMAMania):

“If he didn’t have this belt, nobody would know who he is. He doesn’t talk for himself. He doesn’t promote himself. He doesn’t even know how to speak. Even when he goes on these podcasts, he’s like whispering. He just look so stupid. He looks fearful. He just looks like he doesn’t belong here. That belt doesn’t belong on his shoulder. It belongs on my shoulder. Once I get the belt, I’m going to show the division.”

Will you be watching UFC 304? Do you believe Muhammad can dethrone Edwards on his way to becoming the greatest welterweight of all time?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!