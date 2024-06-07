Alexander Volkanovski claims his next fight at featherweight will be for the title: “I know for a fact”

By Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has stated that he believes his next fight at featherweight will be for the world title.

Alexander Volkanovski

There’s no denying that Alexander Volkanovski is one of the best featherweight fighters of all time. In fact, you could argue he was once considered to be one of the greatest of all time in a general UFC sense. Alas, after losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, he needs to head back to the drawing board.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev gets P4P endorsement from Alexander Volkanovski amidst Jon Jones debate: “There has to be activity there…”

In terms of what’s next, nobody knows for sure. Of course, Volkanovski is eager to get back his belt back, and an immediate rematch with Topuira would certainly make sense.

In a recent interview, ‘The Great’ spoke about what’s next for him inside the Octagon.

Volkanovski’s desire

“My next fight at Featherweight will be for the title,” Volkanovski told ESPN Australia. “It’s just the time. Obviously, I wanted to wait. I don’t know what exactly are the plans. I haven’t been hounding the UFC, just sort of been taking it easy. So, I don’t know if they got plans. I know for a fact my next fight is for the title. Whether something happens before that, and if that’s the case, does that mean I’m waiting too long?

“That’s where I’m like, if that is the case, alright,” he continued. “Maybe if Dustin Poirier [wants to], that would be an incredible fight. Obviously, he’s a good dude with a lot of respect for each other. Big name, very, very fun fight. That’s something, and I just thought I’d put feelers out so you never know. Lightweight division looks good but my next Featherweight fight is for the belt.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What should be next for the former champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Trump

Khabib Nurmagomedov gets GOAT endorsement from Donald Trump after UFC 302 meeting

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024
Cody Stamann
UFC

Cody Stamann plans to go back to wrestling roots against Taylor Lapilus at UFC Louisville: "Going to set a single-fight takedown record"

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2024

Cody Stamann plans to go back to his roots and wrestle his way to a win at UFC Louisville.

Dana White
Power Slap

Dana White admits he made a mistake after bold Power Slap claims: "I f***ed that up"

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has admitted he made an error after claiming Power Slap has a larger social media following than any other professional sports team.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal sends a message to Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

Jorge Masvidal didn’t take long to speak out after his and Nate Diaz’s teams threw hands at their Thursday pre-fight press conference.

Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill after 'Sweet Dreams' reignites feud: "You reap what you sow"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill’s recent comments.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal

WATCH: Wild brawl breaks out at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing press conference

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier on why it's "unfair" to compare Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC accolades

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the comparisons between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are unfounded.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits back at "attention seeker" Arman Tsarukyan after post-UFC 302 taunts

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is increasingly annoyed with Arman Tsarukyan’s public taunts.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque reacts after being booked to fight Nick Diaz at UFC Abu Dhabi: “Nick can take a lot of damage”

Susan Cox - June 6, 2024

Vicente Luque is reacting after being booked to fight Nick Diaz at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Dana White and UFC 300
Islam Makhachev

UFC CEO Dana White takes aim at “f*cking stupid” MMA media for voting Islam Makhachev ahead of Jon Jones in P4P rankings

Susan Cox - June 6, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is taking aim at the ‘f*cking stupid’ MMA media for voting Islam Makhachev ahead of Jon Jones in the P4P rankings.