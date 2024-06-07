Alexander Volkanovski claims his next fight at featherweight will be for the title: “I know for a fact”

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has stated that he believes his next fight at featherweight will be for the world title.

There’s no denying that Alexander Volkanovski is one of the best featherweight fighters of all time. In fact, you could argue he was once considered to be one of the greatest of all time in a general UFC sense. Alas, after losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, he needs to head back to the drawing board.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev gets P4P endorsement from Alexander Volkanovski amidst Jon Jones debate: “There has to be activity there…”

In terms of what’s next, nobody knows for sure. Of course, Volkanovski is eager to get back his belt back, and an immediate rematch with Topuira would certainly make sense.

In a recent interview, ‘The Great’ spoke about what’s next for him inside the Octagon.