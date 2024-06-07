Alexander Volkanovski claims his next fight at featherweight will be for the title: “I know for a fact”
UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has stated that he believes his next fight at featherweight will be for the world title.
There’s no denying that Alexander Volkanovski is one of the best featherweight fighters of all time. In fact, you could argue he was once considered to be one of the greatest of all time in a general UFC sense. Alas, after losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, he needs to head back to the drawing board.
In terms of what’s next, nobody knows for sure. Of course, Volkanovski is eager to get back his belt back, and an immediate rematch with Topuira would certainly make sense.
In a recent interview, ‘The Great’ spoke about what’s next for him inside the Octagon.
Volkanovski’s desire
“My next fight at Featherweight will be for the title,” Volkanovski told ESPN Australia. “It’s just the time. Obviously, I wanted to wait. I don’t know what exactly are the plans. I haven’t been hounding the UFC, just sort of been taking it easy. So, I don’t know if they got plans. I know for a fact my next fight is for the title. Whether something happens before that, and if that’s the case, does that mean I’m waiting too long?
“That’s where I’m like, if that is the case, alright,” he continued. “Maybe if Dustin Poirier [wants to], that would be an incredible fight. Obviously, he’s a good dude with a lot of respect for each other. Big name, very, very fun fight. That’s something, and I just thought I’d put feelers out so you never know. Lightweight division looks good but my next Featherweight fight is for the belt.”
