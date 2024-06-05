Islam Makhachev gets P4P endorsement from Alexander Volkanovski amidst Jon Jones debate: “There has to be activity there…”

Former UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski feels his two-time foe, Islam Makhachev, deserves the pound-for-pound nod over Jon Jones.

Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier by fifth-round submission to retain the UFC lightweight belt at UFC 302. He remains the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter as of this writing, with Jones in the No. 2 spot.

Volkanovski has spent plenty of time training for, studying, and fighting Makhachev over the last year. The two fought twice in 2023, with Makhachev earning wins in both clashes.

Despite the win over Poirier, UFC president Dana White didn’t put Makhachev at the top of his pound-for-pound list after UFC 302. He praised Jones’s all-time greatness as something that should be considered in the pound-for-pound debate.

Volkanovski feels Jones’s inactivity since his UFC 285 return puts him a step behind Makhachev.