Sitthichai fights to give family better life: “It motivates me to succeed”

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong acknowledges he is stepping into the twilight of his illustrious career.

However, there is a potent force driving the #3-ranked kickboxing contender to continue competing at the highest level — his family.

The Thai legend reports for duty in U.S. primetime at ONE 167 on Prime Video this Friday, June 7. There, he takes on Masaaki Noiri in a featherweight kickboxing bout.

As he gears up for a crucial matchup at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, his motivations are deeper and more personal than ever before.

“For the past three months, I have been running Sittichai Boxing Gym and raising my youngest son, Paper, who is 1.5 months old. I’ve been practicing during my free time,” he said.

Having recently welcomed his second child, Sitthichai’s household is now bustling with the sounds of a newborn alongside his energetic 4-year-old son.

This new addition to his family has doubled his incentives to perform at his peak.

“Having more children means more mouths to feed. But I’ve grown as well. I won’t stay still. I will grow and move forward together with my children,” he said.

“It motivates me to succeed in the last stop of my career. The clock is ticking, but I still want to fight for my family till the end.”

Maintaining the rigorous training regimen required to compete at the highest level is no easy feat. But for Sitthichai, the love from his family provides a wellspring of energy and inspiration.

“Being a parent is naturally tiring, but it’s a happy tiredness. It reminds me of the hardships my parents went through,” he said.

“My son always asks me, ‘Dad, are you tired?’ I just want to tell him that seeing his face makes my tiredness suddenly gone.”