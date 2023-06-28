Alexander Volkanovski calls for future fight with Ilia Topuria: “Bring it on”

By Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski welcomes a future fight with Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Great’ is slated to return next month at UFC 290 against Yair Rodriguez. The featherweight title defense will be his first in almost a year, having last competed at lightweight in February. That month at UFC 284, Alexander Volkanovski came up short against Islam Makhachev in a bid for double-champion status.

Nonetheless, that lightweight bout is likely not the Australian’s last. Over the last few weeks, Alexander Volkanovski has teased that he could head back up to 155 pounds for a variety of fights, including a chance at BMF gold. However, before he leaves featherweight for good, he has to fight Ilia Topuria.

‘El Matador’ returned at UFC Jacksonville earlier this month, dominating Josh Emmett. Following his unanimous decision win, Ilia Topuria called for a title shot next. While Alexander Volkanovski currently has business with ‘El Matador’, he discussed the fight during the DC and RC podcast. There, the Australian called for the fight to take place in the near future.

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING BELIEVES NATE DIAZ IS A “SAFE PICK” FOR JAKE PAUL: “HOPE I EAT MY WORDS”

Alexander Volkanovski

“I’m hearing a lot of people mentioning other guys, like Ilia is fighting other guys. Like no, don’t do it, just give me that guy,” Alexander Volkanovski stated on the DC and RC podcast. “Obviously, I think he’s a great fighter… You know I think that’s a great fight, and that’ll work well on some people, it won’t work well on others. I want guys, I want to be active.”

He continued, “…Everyone’s raving on about this guy, I’ve got Yair to worry about. I’ll worry about that first ’cause again, I view him as a much bigger threat than Ilia. So I’ll make sure I go out there and handle my business, and then, if that’s on the cards again I want to be active… We’ll see what the UFC says. For me, if people think he’s the next guy, bring it on.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Ilia Topuria UFC

