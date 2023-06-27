Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz is a “safe pick” for Jake Paul: “Hope I eat my words”

Michael Bisping believes Jake Paul made a safe pick in Nate Diaz as his next opponent.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since his February clash with Tommy Fury. There, the YouTuber-turned-boxer suffered the first loss of his career by split decision. Following the decision defeat, Jake Paul called for a rematch with ‘TNT’, but he quickly changed his mind.

Instead, the boxing star is now slated to face Nate Diaz on DAZN pay-per-view in August. The Stockton slugger last competed in September at UFC 279, submitting Tony Ferguson. Ahead of his boxing debut, Nate Diaz is expected to train with the likes of Andre Ward, but Michael Bisping still isn’t sure about his chances.

‘The Count’ previewed the fight during a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast. There, Michael Bisping opined that Nate Diaz is somewhat of a safe pick for Jake Paul as an opponent, and the YouTuber knows that. However, the UFC commentator added that he hopes he’s wrong about the bout.

“Jake’s the bigger and more explosive guy, and that’s why he’s picked this fight,” Michael Bisping stated previewing Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. “You know what I mean? And I hope I eat my words, of course I do. I just, it’s a very smart matchup, a very smart pick. Now it’s ten rounds and if Jake Paul does his work, and I thought he looked really average against Tommy Fury. We’ve talked about this.”

He continued, “There’s a reason he’s fighting Nate Diaz and not Tommy Fury again. He got exposed in that, Tommy Fury’s a big dude, he’s not one of the best boxers in the world either. But, he is a boxer, and Nate Diaz is tough. He’s a tough guy.”

