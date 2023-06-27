Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz is a “safe pick” for Jake Paul: “Hope I eat my words”

By Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2023

Michael Bisping believes Jake Paul made a safe pick in Nate Diaz as his next opponent.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since his February clash with Tommy Fury. There, the YouTuber-turned-boxer suffered the first loss of his career by split decision. Following the decision defeat, Jake Paul called for a rematch with ‘TNT’, but he quickly changed his mind.

Instead, the boxing star is now slated to face Nate Diaz on DAZN pay-per-view in August. The Stockton slugger last competed in September at UFC 279, submitting Tony Ferguson. Ahead of his boxing debut, Nate Diaz is expected to train with the likes of Andre Ward, but Michael Bisping still isn’t sure about his chances.

‘The Count’ previewed the fight during a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast. There, Michael Bisping opined that Nate Diaz is somewhat of a safe pick for Jake Paul as an opponent, and the YouTuber knows that. However, the UFC commentator added that he hopes he’s wrong about the bout.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL GIVES DISMAL UPDATE ON FIGHTER’S UNION TALKS WITH ANDERSON SILVA: “NEAR IMPOSSIBLE”

Michael Bisping

“Jake’s the bigger and more explosive guy, and that’s why he’s picked this fight,” Michael Bisping stated previewing Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. “You know what I mean? And I hope I eat my words, of course I do. I just, it’s a very smart matchup, a very smart pick. Now it’s ten rounds and if Jake Paul does his work, and I thought he looked really average against Tommy Fury. We’ve talked about this.”

He continued, “There’s a reason he’s fighting Nate Diaz and not Tommy Fury again. He got exposed in that, Tommy Fury’s a big dude, he’s not one of the best boxers in the world either. But, he is a boxer, and Nate Diaz is tough. He’s a tough guy.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Bisping? Are you excited about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Michael Bisping Nate Diaz

Related

Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz, Boxing

Chris Avila refutes Esquiva Falcao’s claim that Nate Diaz “looked like he was dying” during sparring session: “That guy got f**ked up”

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2023
Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

UFC veterans Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens have been added to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn labels Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz a mismatch: "You can see people hit pads and you know"

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be competitive.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on who had the upper hand during staredown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou: "That's a 10-9"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

Unofficial staredown scorer Michael Bisping thinks he knows who had the edge in the faceoff between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and PFL star Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz boxing match is now 10 rounds: "I don't give a f***, I'm all in"

Fernando Quiles - June 20, 2023

If Jake Paul is to be believed, then his boxing match with Nate Diaz has now been bumped up to 10 rounds.

Amanda Nunes

Michael Bisping says Amanda Nunes joined two other fighters by retiring at the perfect time

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023
Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz, Boxing
Esquiva Falcao

Undefeated boxer Esquiva Falcao opens up on recent sparring match with Nate Diaz: "It looked like he was dying"

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Undefeated middleweight boxer Esquiva Falcao has opened up on his recent sparring match with former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz.

Regis Prograis and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Boxing champion Regis Prograis reflects on sparring session with Nate Diaz: "We just beat each other up"

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis has discussed sparring with Nate Diaz.

Eddie Hearn
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz requests extended rounds for upcoming Jake Paul boxing match, ‘The Problem Child’ accepts

Susan Cox - June 13, 2023

Nate Diaz is requesting extended rounds in the upcoming Jake Paul boxing match and ‘The Problem Child’ has accepted.

Nate Diaz
Justin Gaethje

Nate Diaz scoffs at the idea of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fighting for the BMF title: “I don't feel they fit the criteria”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2023

Nate Diaz has laughed off the idea of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje competing for the BMF championship.