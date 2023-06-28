Kevin Lee says having his return fight at the UFC Apex is “kind of stupid”

Kevin Lee is not happy to be having his return fight at the UFC Apex.

Lee was released from the promotion following his decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, which marked his second defeat in a row. Although he thought part of his release was due to having the same manager at Francis Ngannou, he ended up signing with Eagle FC and got Ali Abdelaziz to manage him.

Kevin Lee ended up having just one fight in Eagle FC, beating Diego Sanchez by decision. Then, after having surgery on his knee, Lee was re-signed by the UFC. In his return fight this Saturday, ‘The Motown Phenom’ is set to take on Rinat Fakhretdinov at the UFC Apex which he isn’t thrilled about.

“I’m not going to lie, yeah I wish it was. I wish it was in front of more fans, I don’t know how any people are going to be at the Apex, but it’s kind of stupid, I don’t know what we doing. You know what I mean. The pandemic (is) over, I don’t know if people got the message or if they sent out the telegram but the pandemic is over,” Kevin Lee said at UFC Vegas 76 media day. “I don’t know what we are still doing here. I get that it’s money to be had but it’s kind of stupid.

“It’s a different energy when it’s thousands and thousands of people screaming. It’s a different level of feeling, it’s why I want fights like the Charles Oliveira fight again, it’s a different feeling,” Kevin Lee continued. “I wish that was happening, but I will make do with what I do. I’m going to go out there on Saturday in front of the 200, 300 rich ass motherf*****s that want to see me bleed and we are going to get it in.”

Kevin Lee isn’t the first fighter to complain about fighting at the UFC Apex due to the limited fans there. UFC president, Dana White has also said he wants to get Fight Night cards back on the road, but they still continue to host the at the Apex which Lee isn’t a fan of.