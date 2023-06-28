Corey Anderson downplays Jamahal Hill’s UFC title after harsh back and forth: “Who has he beat?”

By Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

Bellator light-heavyweight contender Corey Anderson has fired more shots at UFC champion Jamahal Hill.

Corey Anderson and Jamahal Hill.

‘Overtime’ returned to the cage earlier this month at Bellator 297 against Phil Davis. There, the light-heavyweight contender scored a split-decision win over ‘Mr. Wonderful’, an important win for Corey Anderson. However, he didn’t have much time to celebrate, as he started going back and forth with Jamahal Hill.

‘Sweet Dreams’ claimed UFC light-heavyweight gold with a decision win over Glover Teixeira in January. That championship status gave Jamahal Hill a bit of deserved confidence, which led to his back-and-forth with Corey Anderson. Following Bellator 297, the two light heavyweights went back and forth on social media, mainly over their divisions.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Corey Anderson reflected on the brief back and forth. There, the Bellator contender slammed Jamahal Hill, downplaying the UFC champion’s level of competition. He also added that if the two were in a cage together, he would easily dominate.

corey-anderson

PhotoCred: MMA Junkie

“You can’t even hold a candle to what I’ve done,” Corey Anderson stated in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “Yes, you’re the champ but who’s in the division? You didn’t fight Magomed Anklalaev, who I think is the best, you didn’t fight Jiri Prochazka, you beat Glover Texieira, who is 44. Who even after he lost said he retired because he ain’t got it no more. He just told you, he don’t have it anymore and you went to a decision with him. Other than that, you haven’t beat anybody credible, anybody who’s done anything.”

He continued, “Everybody’s laughing, talking ‘he’s the champ, he’s the champ’, who has he beat? You look at his resume it’s going to say UFC champ but what name is going to be underneath there? None. So why am I even going to beef and stress over it? I’m laughing… Say what you want. You put us in a cage, I’m going to dust you off, playboy. You ain’t got nothing.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Corey Anderson could beat Jamahal Hill?

Bellator Corey Anderson Jamahal Hill

