Alex Volkanovski refutes the idea that Max Holloway is having a career resurgence: “He’s always been that good”
UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has questioned those who are suggesting Max Holloway is having a career “resurgence”.
Last weekend, Max Holloway shocked the world. After largely dominating Justin Gaethje in their BMF title fight at UFC 300, he shut Gaethje’s lights out. He did so in the final seconds of the fight, reaffirming his position as one of the best fighters on the planet.
As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of praise for him since then. Many have suggested that Holloway is enjoying a career resurgence following his third defeat to Alexander Volkanovski.
‘The Great’, however, has a different point of view on that.
Volkanovski praises Holloway
“The biggest moment of the card obviously was Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “I told yous not to count Max Holloway out. The way people were talking about as if it was like these guys are on a whole different level, I just couldn’t believe it. Even the size difference.
“Yeah, I didn’t think that was the case at all, so I was quite surprised how people were talking. Obviously, I didn’t expect him to get a knockout. That was a surprise to me, but I expected him to be in a good chance to be very competitive or even win. I picked him to win.”
“Max was even winning them exchanges and then just goes boom, lights out. Did not see that coming. … Again, I was expecting him to win but not like that. Absolutely blown away. Incredible performance. Like I said, Max has never lost it. A lot of people, even with our fights, after the last one, as if Max was done and dusted. I’m like, no, that’s not the case at all. He’s always been that good, and you’ve just seen that once again. Credit to Max Holloway.”
