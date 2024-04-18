Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen, says Leon Edwards is the “best thing in the UFC”

UFC legend Nate Diaz has guaranteed a future trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and has offered up big praise to Leon Edwards.

As we all know, Nate Diaz is a true enigma in the world of mixed martial arts. From his fight style to his personality, he is as authentic as they come. He also happens to be one of the biggest names in the sport, and that’s been the case for almost a decade now.

Back in 2016, Diaz fought Conor McGregor in two incredibly entertaining fights. They split the two with a victory each and since then, fans have been clamoring for them to run it back.

RELATED: Dana White shuts down the idea of a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy taking place at UFC 306

In the meantime, Nate has had a lot of other great bouts, including against Leon Edwards. In a recent interview ahead of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal, the king of Stockton spoke about both of his former foes.