Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen, says Leon Edwards is the “best thing in the UFC”

By Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has guaranteed a future trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and has offered up big praise to Leon Edwards.

As we all know, Nate Diaz is a true enigma in the world of mixed martial arts. From his fight style to his personality, he is as authentic as they come. He also happens to be one of the biggest names in the sport, and that’s been the case for almost a decade now.

Back in 2016, Diaz fought Conor McGregor in two incredibly entertaining fights. They split the two with a victory each and since then, fans have been clamoring for them to run it back.

RELATED: Dana White shuts down the idea of a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy taking place at UFC 306

In the meantime, Nate has had a lot of other great bouts, including against Leon Edwards. In a recent interview ahead of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal, the king of Stockton spoke about both of his former foes.

Diaz lays out his plan

“I 100 percent guarantee I’m going to fight Conor McGregor again,” Diaz recently told reporters, including MMA Junkie. “I 100 percent guarantee that I’m probably going to fight Jake Paul again, this f*cking f*cker (Jorge Masvidal) again, and Leon Edwards again. That’s my hit list.”

“The coolest thing right now from the UFC is Leon Edwards,” Diaz said. “That’s what I got my sights on. I like that fight right now. I think he’s doing great. I think he got better, and he’s doing better. Good attitude, good fighter, I think he’s probably the best thing in the UFC right now.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe we will see the trilogy happen at some point in the future? Who would you favor to get the win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Leon Edwards Nate Diaz UFC

