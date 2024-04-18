Ben Askren believes Jamahal Hill’s “ego” played a part in his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

Ben Askren believes that Jamahal Hill’s ego may have played a role in his knockout defeat to Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react

Last weekend, Jamahal Hill fell to a resounding defeat at the hands of Alex Pereira. In the first round of their UFC 300 main event, Pereira knocked Hill out in what was a nasty finish.

It was Hill’s first fight back from injury and many didn’t believe he looked too great in there. Alas, while he may have suffered a setback, you can bet he’s still hungry to get back to the championship level at light heavyweight.

RELATED: Jamahal Hill issues statement after KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Some have criticized Jamahal in the aftermath of the contest, especially for his approach to the fight. That includes Ben Askren, who had the following to say in a recent podcast.

Askren’s Hill theory

“My general feeling on that fight, I thought Jamahal Hill was a little too confident, saying he could stand with him,” Askren said. “I feel like he disregarded how hard Pereira hits.

“I feel, honestly — hopefully your buddy (Hill) doesn’t get too mad at you for this — my feeling? Ego. Ego gets involved in fighters,” Askren continued. “He thought, ‘Everyone is saying Pereira is the better standup fighter, he’s gonna put you down.’ And he said, ‘No! No, it’s not gonna happen!’ We talked about when he caught the arrow and broke it… that’s ego speaking. I did think that maybe put him in harm’s way.”

Quotes via MMA News

Either way, Hill needs to go back to the drawing board as he prepares to try and make another push for the strap.

Do you agree with Ben Askren? What changes does Jamahal Hill need to make if he wants to get back to the top? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Ben Askren Jamahal Hill UFC

Related

Max Holloway

Alex Volkanovski refutes the idea that Max Holloway is having a career resurgence: “He’s always been that good”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024
Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen, says Leon Edwards is the “best thing in the UFC”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has guaranteed a future trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and has offered up big praise to Leon Edwards.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen lays out path for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of MMA

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what it would take for Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of the sport.

Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman claims eye pokes 'altered the outcome' of Max Holloway's KO win at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman feels Max Holloway’s two accidental eye pokes against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 should be getting more post-fight discussion.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, UFC 300
Herb Dean

John McCarthy defends referee Herb Dean against critics of non-stoppage in UFC 300 main event: “Exactly what we would train”

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024

Longtime MMA referee John McCarthy says Herb Dean did everything right in the UFC 300 main event.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan says UFC 300 judge who scored fight for Charles Oliveira apologized in a phone call: "He was going to kill my career!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024
Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry says the UFC told him he 'can't beat Top 5 guys' in recent phone call inquiring about desired comeback

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Mike Perry says he was close to making a UFC comeback before negotiations with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell went south.

Jiří Procházka, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jiří Procházka responds to Jamahal Hill's post-UFC 300 callout, offers to face Alex Pereira on weeks' notice at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka didn’t take long to respond to Jamahal Hill’s recent callout after UFC 300.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira thought Arman Tsarukyan "went out" from D'Arce choke late in third round at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024

Charles Oliveira thought Arman Tsarukyan went out from his D’Arce choke late in the third round at UFC 300.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reveals prediction for UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor: "I'd like to keep it on the feet"

Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2024

Michael Chandler believes that he will finish Conor McGregor in the second round at UFC 303 later this year.