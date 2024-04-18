Ben Askren believes Jamahal Hill’s “ego” played a part in his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Ben Askren believes that Jamahal Hill’s ego may have played a role in his knockout defeat to Alex Pereira.

Last weekend, Jamahal Hill fell to a resounding defeat at the hands of Alex Pereira. In the first round of their UFC 300 main event, Pereira knocked Hill out in what was a nasty finish.

It was Hill’s first fight back from injury and many didn’t believe he looked too great in there. Alas, while he may have suffered a setback, you can bet he’s still hungry to get back to the championship level at light heavyweight.

Some have criticized Jamahal in the aftermath of the contest, especially for his approach to the fight. That includes Ben Askren, who had the following to say in a recent podcast.