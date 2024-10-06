Pros react after Alex Pereira TKO’s Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

By Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Alex Pereira taking on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Pereira (12-2 MMA) was looking to earn his third consecutive defense of the light heavyweight title when he took to the Octagon this evening in Utah. ‘Poatan’ was most previously seen in action this past June at UFC 303, where he picked up a second-round TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka (see that here).

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-6 MMA) entered his first career UFC title fight sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most previous victory coming by way of TKO over former title challenger Anthony Smith. ‘The War Horse’ was looking to earn on of the biggest upsets in MMA history this evening.

Tonight’s UFC 307 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Khalil Rountree Jr. got off to a fast start in his first career title fight, arguably winning both of the first two rounds (at least on many analysts scorecards). However, Alex Pereira was able to turn the tide in his favor in round three and proceeded to batter ‘The War Horse’ throughout the course of round four. In the final seconds of the fourth frame, ‘Poatan’ landed a brutal combination that put Rountree Jr. down for good (see that here).

Official UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via TKO at 4:32 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307:

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his TKO victory over Rountree Jr. this evening in Salt Lake City?

