Pros react after Alex Pereira TKO’s Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

Tonight’s UFC 307 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Alex Pereira taking on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Pereira (12-2 MMA) was looking to earn his third consecutive defense of the light heavyweight title when he took to the Octagon this evening in Utah. ‘Poatan’ was most previously seen in action this past June at UFC 303, where he picked up a second-round TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka (see that here).

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-6 MMA) entered his first career UFC title fight sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most previous victory coming by way of TKO over former title challenger Anthony Smith. ‘The War Horse’ was looking to earn on of the biggest upsets in MMA history this evening.

Tonight’s UFC 307 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Khalil Rountree Jr. got off to a fast start in his first career title fight, arguably winning both of the first two rounds (at least on many analysts scorecards). However, Alex Pereira was able to turn the tide in his favor in round three and proceeded to batter ‘The War Horse’ throughout the course of round four. In the final seconds of the fourth frame, ‘Poatan’ landed a brutal combination that put Rountree Jr. down for good (see that here).

Official UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via TKO at 4:32 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.’ below:

This one is a cracking fight! KO GUARANTEED. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 6, 2024

Somebody is going down hard here 😅 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 6, 2024

Quick, what’s the odds on a KO either way here? I will put a million US down on it, @Duelbits. There is a KO happening here. I will not be surprised if Rountree secures an insane KO win here. I will also not be surprised if Periera jumping knees him unconscious. Whoever starts… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 6, 2024

I AM PUTTING A MILLION U.S DOWN ON A KO TAKING PLACE ONE WAY OR THE OTHER HERE IN THIS MAIN EVENT, @Duelbits. Odds are 1/5. A million wins back $200k. Let’s see… https://t.co/3NB4gqZrrb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 6, 2024

What’s up with all the suspense? — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 6, 2024

Khalil found his range right away. 10-9. #UFC307 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 6, 2024

Alex is showing much better range this round. #UFC307 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 6, 2024

2 rounds up for Rountree — michael (@bisping) October 6, 2024

Incredible fighting! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 6, 2024

Pereira’s pressure is starting to create the momentum. #UFC307 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 6, 2024

Rountree is up 29-28 but all of the momentum is with the champion #UFC307 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 6, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307:

$200k baby! THE RICH GET RICHER! Called it play by play! What a fighter, Poatan! Incredible! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 6, 2024

Chama! 🔥 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 6, 2024

Beautiful, violent dance these two warriors put on for us! #UFC307 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 6, 2024

What a fight! Warriors #UFC307 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 6, 2024

You couldn’t ask for a better main event that went hard Poatan is a great champ and Roundtree will definitely have another shot — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 6, 2024

