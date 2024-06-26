Jiri Prochazka challenges Alex Pereira to fight without spiritual forces at UFC 303: “Everyone can feel what’s around him”

Jiri Prochazka wants a fair fight with light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

This Saturday on pay-per-view, the two light-heavyweights will again face off. Last November in the main event of UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira met for the first time. The vacant light-heavyweight title was on the line, with former champion Jamahal Hill vacating the title in the summer due to injury.

While both men had success in the contest, it was ‘Poatan’ who emerged with a second-round stoppage win. Just a few months removed from their first meeting, they will meet again in the main event of UFC 303. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 was famously made on just two weeks’ notice, after the cancelation of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

For his rematch with Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka has a lot on his mind. Obviously, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion wants to avenge his defeat to the Brazilian. However, he’s also done a lot of thinking about the first bout. Speaking at UFC 303 media day earlier today, Prochazka accused Pereira of doing “rituals” to help him fight.

Jiri Prochazka doubles down on his claim Alex Pereira uses spiritual forces to win fights, and will ask him not to do it in their #UFC303 rematch. “Everyone can feel what’s around him and what’s going on, and I think Alex can’t fight without that.” pic.twitter.com/6Z5aJb8uzF — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 26, 2024



Jiri Prochazka discusses UFC 303 rematch against rival Alex Pereira

Furthermore, Jiri Prochazka doubled down and claimed that Alex Pereira needed those spiritual forces to win. The former light-heavyweight champion then challenged the Brazilian to leave the higher powers alone, and just compete on Saturday.

“Everyone knows that he’s doing these rituals.” Jiri Prochazka stated at UFC 303 media day discussing his return against Alex Pereira. “Before the fight, everyone can feel that. What’s around him and what’s going on. So, I think Alex can’t fight without that. That’s something that he’s using normally in fighting. Let’s see, this is my challenge to him.”

He continued, “Let’s fight in a clear way, to not have other things, some whatever [in the cage]. Let the higher power be in the cage to see which is the best, in the pure performance. That’s all. Yeah [I will ask him].”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you believe Jiri Prochazka will defeat Alex Pereira on Saturday?