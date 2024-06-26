Jiri Prochazka challenges Alex Pereira to fight without spiritual forces at UFC 303: “Everyone can feel what’s around him”

By Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka wants a fair fight with light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

This Saturday on pay-per-view, the two light-heavyweights will again face off. Last November in the main event of UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira met for the first time. The vacant light-heavyweight title was on the line, with former champion Jamahal Hill vacating the title in the summer due to injury.

While both men had success in the contest, it was ‘Poatan’ who emerged with a second-round stoppage win. Just a few months removed from their first meeting, they will meet again in the main event of UFC 303. Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 was famously made on just two weeks’ notice, after the cancelation of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

For his rematch with Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka has a lot on his mind. Obviously, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion wants to avenge his defeat to the Brazilian. However, he’s also done a lot of thinking about the first bout. Speaking at UFC 303 media day earlier today, Prochazka accused Pereira of doing “rituals” to help him fight.

RELATED: MICHAEL PAGE TARGETING KAMARU USMAN WITH VICTORY OVER IAN GARRY AT UFC 303: “HE’S JUST SAT AT THE TOP”


Jiri Prochazka discusses UFC 303 rematch against rival Alex Pereira

Furthermore, Jiri Prochazka doubled down and claimed that Alex Pereira needed those spiritual forces to win. The former light-heavyweight champion then challenged the Brazilian to leave the higher powers alone, and just compete on Saturday.

“Everyone knows that he’s doing these rituals.” Jiri Prochazka stated at UFC 303 media day discussing his return against Alex Pereira. “Before the fight, everyone can feel that. What’s around him and what’s going on. So, I think Alex can’t fight without that. That’s something that he’s using normally in fighting. Let’s see, this is my challenge to him.”

He continued, “Let’s fight in a clear way, to not have other things, some whatever [in the cage]. Let the higher power be in the cage to see which is the best, in the pure performance. That’s all. Yeah [I will ask him].”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you believe Jiri Prochazka will defeat Alex Pereira on Saturday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka

Alex Pereira believes Jiří Procházka "lost credibility" after their first fight at UFC 295

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024
Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker reveals Charles Oliveira fight is in the works for UFC 305: "I'm 100% in"

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

It seems that UFC lightweights Dan Hooker and Charles Oliveira could be set for a battle down under.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker explains why he won't serve as the backup fighter at UFC 305

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker says he won’t be the backup fighter for the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Payton Talbott, Sean O'Malley
UFC

Payton Talbott explains "underlying tension" with Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 303 return

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

Undefeated UFC bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott feels Sean O’Malley knows he’s on the verge of appearing on the champ’s radar.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2: "Expect a different approach..."

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is expecting fireworks when Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka run it back this Saturday.

Shara Magomedov, UFC

Shara Magomedov challenges Kevin Holland to a fight at UFC Denver: “My Pirate ship has sailed to the shores of America”

Susan Cox - June 26, 2024
Alex Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira

Alex Volkanovski eyes “exciting” lightweight return with Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway happening next: “Maybe Charles Oliveira”

Susan Cox - June 26, 2024

Alex Volkanovski is eyeing an ‘exciting’ lightweight return with Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway happening next.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

In the main event of UFC 303, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Alex Pereira looks to defend his belt in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka. Heading into the fight, Pereira is a slight -142 favorite while the challenger is a +112 underdog on FanDuel.

Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker responds to Khamzat Chimaev’s “see you soon” message: “Where? You can’t get into any country”

Susan Cox - June 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker is responding to Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘see you soon’ message.

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen feels Jon Jones was right with previous assessment of Sergei Pavlovich: “The biggest fight he's had in four years is against Islam Makhachev”

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Jon Jones’ previous assessment of Sergei Pavlovich.