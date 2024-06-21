Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor after ‘The Notorious’ reveals broken toe: “You finally got exposed”

By Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2024

Years after the cancelation of their UFC 196 fight, Rafael dos Anjos is taking aim at Conor McGregor.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor

As most fans are likely aware, the Brazilian was set to meet ‘The Notorious’ in March 2016. The bout was going to be a rare meeting of UFC champions, as Rafael dos Anjos was the then lightweight champion. However, due to a broken foot, he pulled out just two weeks before fight day. As a result, Nate Diaz stepped up to face then-featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ wound up having one of the biggest rivalries in the history of the sport with Diaz. However, Conor McGregor continued to mock Rafael dos Anjos for pulling out of the bout due to injury. Over eight years on from the cancelation of their UFC 196 main event, the Brazilian is taking aim at ‘The Notorious’.

Earlier today, Conor McGregor revealed that he was forced out of his UFC 303 return due to a broken toe. The Irishman was set to face Michael Chandler in the main event, but that bout will no longer be happening. Not long after McGregor revealed the injury on social media, Rafael dos Anjos took to X to give him some payback.

Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 due to broken toe

For Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor, this will likely not be the last back-and-forth. While the Brazilian is now approaching his late 30s, he’s still one of the best lightweights on the planet. However, dos Anjos is currently unbooked, having last competed at UFC 299 in March. That night, he suffered a decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is currently targeting a return to the cage in August or September. While ‘The Notorious’ is dealing with a broken toe, he’s not expected to be out of action for long. As of now, he’s still expected to face Michael Chandler in his return to the cage.

As far as UFC 303 itself is concerned, the card has been turned upside down in the last week or so. After Conor McGregor’s injury, the main event was shifted to Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2. The card also features other new bouts, including Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze and Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes.

What do you make of these comments from Rafael dos Anjos? Do you agree with Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303?

