Video | Alex Pereira brings his UFC middleweight belt back to his Pataxó tribe in Brazil

Video has surfaced of UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira visiting the Reserva Pataxó Porto do Boi in Bahia, Brazil.

Pereira has been known to represent his Pataxó heritage. Ahead of his UFC 281 title fight against Israel Adesanya, Pereira showed up at the ceremonial weigh-ins with distinctive clothing and face paint that reflected his indigenous roots.

The reigning UFC 185-pound titleholder took to social media to express gratitude to his native people [rough translation].

Alex took the belt to his native people: the Pataxó from the South of Bahia pic.twitter.com/Xy97mLKbmp — will (@uhvaimorre) January 6, 2023

“I wanna thank you guys for the welcome as always it’s the 4th time I come back to this wonderful place. I feel great. Usually I come here after fights to recharge my energy, and it’s what you said: ‘won’t stay here’ wherever I go I talk about you guys and how important you are which is really important for me, I would like to say it again that in front of you guys. So when you guys see someone saying something show the reality of the Pataxo culture.”

The official Instagram account of Reserva Pataxó Porto do Boi commented on Pereira’s visit with great joy.

“When we are grateful and happy to go through obstacles with victory, gives us many reasons to thank God at all times. What an honor warrior to be able to receive you here in our @reservapataxoportodoboi a guy who represents much of our people, always welcome here in this sacred place.”

It’s still very much a celebratory time for Alex Pereira. Back on November 15, 2022, he defeated Adesanya to lay claim to the top spot in the UFC’s middleweight division. Pereira won the title fight via fifth-round TKO. He also snagged a “Performance of the Night” bonus to top things off.