Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: “He’s just sat at the top”

If Michael Page can get through Ian Garry at UFC 303 this Saturday, he wants Kamaru Usman next.

The man known to many fans online simply as ‘MVP’ is set to return this weekend. In the opening fight of the UFC 303 main card, Michael Page will meet the rising Ian Garry. Both men are coming off major victories, with the former Bellator contender dominating Kevin Holland in his promotional debut in March.

Meanwhile, Ian Garry is coming off a decision victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 298 in February. In the lead-up to their welterweight bout, both men have discussed a potential title shot. However, if Michael Page can’t get a shot at Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad after UFC 303, he has another name in mind.

Speaking in a recent interview on Israel Adesanya’s YouTube channel, the Brit discussed his return. There, Michael Page laid out a roadmap for his UFC future. Later, the welterweight contender revealed his plans to call for a fight with Kamaru Usman if he can get through Ian Garry. For his part, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ hasn’t competed since a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev last fall.

Michael Page targets Kamaru Usman fight with UFC 303 victory over Ian Garry

For Michael Page, the reasoning is very simple. If he can’t get a shot at a UFC title, there are few better options than Kamaru Usman. Given the former champion’s placement at the top of the welterweight rankings, ‘MVP’ believes that would be the fight to make.

“Gilbert Burns is number six but he’s coming off a loss.” Michael Page stated in the interview discussing his UFC future. “He’s in the direction where he kind of has to re-establish himself. [There’s Jack] Maddelena and Shavkat, but those guys are probably going to face-off. Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, they’re fighting.”

He continued, [Kamaru] Usman, he’s just chilling there. He’s ranked number one as well, and obviously, massive respect to him for what he’s done in his career and what he’s still doing in his career. But he’s just sat at the top. Like, where would I go next [if I don’t face Usman]? It feels like other people are kind of partnered off. Unless injuries, blah, blah blah, I get the title fight next after this fight. It’s likely I’ll need to fight one more time, so I think it just makes the most sense.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Michael Page vs. Kamaru Usman?