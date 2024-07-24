Curtis Blaydes threatens to “f*ck up” Alex Pereira if UFC champion moves to heavyweight: “That’s a bad idea!”

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes it would be a mistake for Alex Pereira to move up.

‘Razor’ is set for his crack at UFC gold this Saturday night in Manchester. In the co-main event of UFC 304, Curtis Blaydes will face interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. He previously handed the British fighter a loss due to injury in the summer of 2022. Since then, both men have continued to rise up the heavyweight division.

Their interim title clash takes place during a time of instability at 265 pounds. At the top of the division, is undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is currently working back to his return from injury, and is expected to fight in November. Light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has also been vocal about his intentions to move up to heavyweight and compete as well.

However, Curtis Blaydes believes that ‘Poatan’ should steer clear of 265 pounds. Speaking at UFC 304 media day earlier today, Razor’ was asked about the possibility of Alex Pereira moving up in weight. There, the longtime heavyweight contender stated that it would be a bad idea for the Brazilian to move to his weight class.

Curtis Blaydes says it’s a “bad idea” for Alex Pereira to move to heavyweight 😬 “I would f*ck up Alex Pereira”#UFC304 interview: https://t.co/xajq2kfo2W pic.twitter.com/0dss1oUHIb — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 24, 2024

Curtis Blaydes warns UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira of heavyweight move

Furthermore, Curtis Blaydes even gave his game plan for a potential fight against Alex Pereira. The wrestler didn’t joke around and admitted that he would shoot for a takedown against the Brazilian instantly. While Blaydes isn’t sure if ‘Poatan’ will move up in weight after all, he feels the need to warn him against the move.

“That would be a bad idea for him.” Curtis Blaydes stated when asked about Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight. “I’ll give you my premeditated plan, I’m going to shoot immediately. Why would I give him any chance to knock me out on the feet when I know I can take him down at will? He has to know that. I think he’s looking for a specific heavyweight, not just any heavyweight.”

He continued, “I could see him beating guys like Tai, we watched him sparring Tai Tuivasa. Maybe some other guys in like the bottom of the top 15. But, you give him a top-five guy with some real weight, he’s not winning… Yes, I would f*ck up Alex Pereira.”

What do you make of these comments from Curtis Blaydes? Do you want to see UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira move up?