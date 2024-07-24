Ilia Topuria hints a fight announcement is imminent: “El Matador is back”
UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria sounds like he’s weeks away from a return to the cage for his first title defense.
Topuria earned the UFC featherweight title by handing Alexander Volkanovski his second-straight knockout loss at UFC 298 in February. Since then, he’s lambasted some of the top contenders in the UFC featherweight division, as criticized by Volkanovski and others.
Topuria has been linked to a potential clash with Max Holloway for months since the latter’s BMF title win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Since then, Topuria has accused Holloway of ducking the fight, as denied by the former titleholder.
Now, it appears that all sides have signed their contracts for one of the biggest fights of 2024.
Is Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway nearing a possible announcement?
In a recent tweet, Topuria hinted he’d signed the dotted line for his first UFC featherweight title defense.
It seems that the UFC has forced him to say yes. El Matador is back. Congratulations to all @ufc fans.
— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) July 24, 2024
“It seems that the UFC has forced him to say yes,” Topuria tweeted Wednesday. “El Matador is back. Congratulations to all [UFC] fans.”
In a Wednesday tweet, Holloway seemed to hint at being Topuria’s first title challenger.
Patiently waiting. #blessedexpress pic.twitter.com/vVmUFQCzkl
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 24, 2024
“Patiently waiting,” Holloway posted.
Topuria is regarded by many as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world after winning his first 15 professional fights. Five of his seven UFC victories have come by stoppage.
Topuria earned the title shot against Volkanovski after a dominant win over Josh Emmett last year. He’s also finished Bryce Mitchell, Jai Herbert, Ryan Hall, and Damon Jackson in the UFC Octagon.
Holloway is looking to return to featherweight title form after three losses to Volkanovski in title fights. He’s bounced back well since the trilogy loss, earning featherweight wins over Arnold Allen and The Korean Zombie.
It’s rumored that Topuria vs. Holloway is the targeted headliner for UFC 307, which is likely set for Salt Lake City.
