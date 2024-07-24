Ilia Topuria hints a fight announcement is imminent: “El Matador is back”

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria sounds like he’s weeks away from a return to the cage for his first title defense.

Topuria earned the UFC featherweight title by handing Alexander Volkanovski his second-straight knockout loss at UFC 298 in February. Since then, he’s lambasted some of the top contenders in the UFC featherweight division, as criticized by Volkanovski and others.

Topuria has been linked to a potential clash with Max Holloway for months since the latter’s BMF title win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Since then, Topuria has accused Holloway of ducking the fight, as denied by the former titleholder.

Now, it appears that all sides have signed their contracts for one of the biggest fights of 2024.