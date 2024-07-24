Belal Muhammad downplays potential Conor McGregor money fight: “He’d probably pull out for a broken nail”

By Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad is interested in a money fight with UFC megastar Conor McGregor, but he doesn’t think it will happen.

Belal Muhammad

‘Remember The Name’ is currently slated to return to the cage this Saturday night in Manchester. In the main event of UFC 304, Belal Muhammad will finally fight for gold against Leon Edwards. The bout will break a long hiatus for the challenger. Muhammad’s latest win took place last summer against Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, ‘Rocky’ hasn’t competed since a lopsided decision victory over Colby Covington in December. Ahead of the contest, Edwards has talked up a future meeting with Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ is currently expected to return to the cage in December at 170 pounds, for a fight with Michael Chandler.

While Leon Edwards is down for a fight with the Irishman, Belal Muhammad is more conflicted. Speaking at UFC 304 media day earlier today, the welterweight title challenger was asked about facing Conor McGregor. There, Muhammad stated that obviously, he would be down to make a lot of money against one of the sport’s biggest stars.

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad discusses future fight with Conor McGregor

However, Belal Muhammad also admitted that it’s unlikely that he would ever cross paths with Conor McGregor. While he would love the chance to fight ‘The Notorious’, he doesn’t believe that the Irishman would step into the cage with him. Muhammad based his opinion on McGregor pulling out of his scheduled return against Chandler last month.

“I mean, anytime you bring him up it’s a money fight right?” Belal Muhammad stated at UFC 304 media day earlier today, when asked about fighting Conor McGregor in the future. “But, I don’t know. If he’s pulling out for a freaking toe against Michael Chandler, he would probably pull out for a broken nail to [not] fight me.”

For what it’s worth, Belal Muhammad vs. Conor McGregor would probably be a big fight. However, ‘The Notorious’ has set his sights on various other targets. Ahead of his return against Chandler, McGregor has called for fights with Nate Diaz, Ilia Topuria, and more.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Belal Muhammad vs. Conor McGregor?

