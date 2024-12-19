Alex Pereira claims his next fight “won’t” be against Magomed Ankalaev
Alex Pereira says he won’t be fighting Magomed Ankalaev next time out.
After Pereira beat Khalil Rountree and Ankalaev defeated Aleksandar Rakic, many assumed that would be the next fight. Ankalaev is the clear-cut No. 1 at light heavyweight, but taking to his Instagram on December 18, Pereira claims his next title defense won’t be against the Dagestani native.
“It won’t be Ankalaev ! 😭,” Pereira wrote in the Instagram caption.
Why Alex Pereira won’t be fighting Magomed Ankalaev next is unknown and who he will be facing is uncertain. But, it’s a big surprise that Pereira will defend his title again and it won’t be against Ankalaev.
Pereira is 12-2 is coming off the TKO win over Khalil Rountree. Before that, he scored a knockout win over Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill. The Brazilian is 9-1 in the UFC and since moving up to 205lbs is 5-0 with three title defenses.
Ankalaev, meanwhile, is 19-1-1 and one NC and coming off the decision win over Rakic. Before that, he beat Johnny Walker by KO after the No Contest. He also fought Jan Blachowicz to a draw for the vacant title, as he has notable wins over Thiago Santos, Volkan Oezdemir, and Anthony Smith among others.
Magomed Ankalaev claims he was next for Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira’s Instagram post comes as a surprise as Magomed Ankalaev claimed Dana White told him he’d be next for the champ.
Ankalaev took to social media in November saying he has been told he will fight for the belt next.
@danawhite told my team I’m next for Alex thank you for clearing this today
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) November 14, 2024
“@danawhite told my team I’m next for Alex thank you for clearing this today,” Ankalaev wrote on
What changed over a month is uncertain, but if Pereira is telling the truth than the highly-anticipated fight will have to wait even longer.
