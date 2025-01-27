TJ Dillashaw explains why Cody Garbrandt is the toughest matchup for Merab Dvalishvili

TJ Dillashaw believes Cody Garbrandt is the toughest matchup at bantamweight for champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Garbrandt is a former UFC bantamweight champion but is unranked. However, his former rival Dillashaw thinks the former champ would pose a lot of problems for Dvalishvili due to his skill set.

TJ Dillashaw says that Garbrandt would be Merabs toughest fight Good take? pic.twitter.com/23Hb4yGxvH — Owen 🥋 (@owen_swd) January 27, 2025

“I would like to see Garbrandt fight him, eventually once Garbarnady gets a couple of wins under his belt. Garbrandt can wrestle, when I trained with Garbrandt a lot, he’s so fucking fast, he’s like a cat on his feet, he’s so hard to take down. And, as soon as he gets his confidence back, he hits like a truck, he’s faster (than Merab). I think he could do really good, if he can get a run going, believing in himself, he could be a threat,” Dillashaw said.

It is a bit of a surprise that TJ Dillashaw thinks Cody Garbrandt would be Merab Dvalishvili’s toughest test given they used to be rivals. However, Dillashaw has fought Garbrandt twice and trained with him in the past. So he knows how good he is, and believes he has all the tools to make it a difficult fight for Dvalishvili.

Yet, Garbrandt is unranked and is coming off a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo so he still is a long way from a title shot.