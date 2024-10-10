Jamahal Hill explains viral yawn after watching Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

By Curtis Calhoun - October 10, 2024

Wormer UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill opened up on his nonchalant reaction to the Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. UFC 307 headliner.

Jamahal Hill

Pereira finished Rountree by fourth-round TKO at UFC 307 last Saturday in Salt Lake City. He defended the light heavyweight belt three times in seven months and plans to take some time off before his return.

One of the names in the mix for Pereira is Hill, who hasn’t fought since UFC 300. A matchup with Rountree could make sense for a potential No. 1 contender fight.

After watching Pereira vs Rountree, Hill was one of the few in MMA who seemed unimpressed by the fight. As he left the arena, he was yawning in front of cameras when pressed for his reaction to the main event.

Jamahal Hill “Not impressed” with Alex Pereira’s latest win

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Hill explained his indifferent reaction to the UFC 307 main event.

“It’s crazy how y’all see a clip with no context, no nothing, and y’all just be ready to talk sh*t and just attack and come disrespectful as ever,” Hill said. “It’s hilarious. Wasn’t mic’d up or anything like that, so I couldn’t explain the context of the yawn and things like that after the fight. I think I did hear a reporter told Alex, ‘Oh, Jamahal said the fight was boring.’ I never said the fight was boring…

“Now, to the yawn, the yawn at the end was – was it entertaining? Yes. Was I impressed? No. I’m not impressed. You know, I’m ready to go. Did I see anything in the cage that scares me or that I didn’t expect to see? No. So as far as reacting and everything, I don’t think I really need to do much of a reaction to this fight because, before, if you watch, or you watch my breakdowns, you can see I told you exactly how this fight was going to go.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Hill was supposed to face Rountree at UFC 303 before withdrawing due to injury. An exact timeline for his return is uncertain as of this writing.

