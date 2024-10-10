Jamahal Hill explains viral yawn after watching Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

Wormer UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill opened up on his nonchalant reaction to the Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. UFC 307 headliner.

Pereira finished Rountree by fourth-round TKO at UFC 307 last Saturday in Salt Lake City. He defended the light heavyweight belt three times in seven months and plans to take some time off before his return.

One of the names in the mix for Pereira is Hill, who hasn’t fought since UFC 300. A matchup with Rountree could make sense for a potential No. 1 contender fight.

After watching Pereira vs Rountree, Hill was one of the few in MMA who seemed unimpressed by the fight. As he left the arena, he was yawning in front of cameras when pressed for his reaction to the main event.