Kai Kara-France vents frustration for Kai Askaura getting flyweight title shot: “He hasn’t even fought yet”

Kai Kara-France believes he should have been the one to get the next flyweight title shot.

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will defend his belt in the co-main event of UFC 310 against newcomer Kai Asakura. Asakura is the former RIZIN champion who has notable wins over Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Juan Archuleta, but it still came as a surprise that he received an immediate title shot in his first UFC fight.

Kara-France, meanwhile, thinks he should be the one fighting Pantoja at UFC 310 and is frustrated that he isn’t getting the title shot.

Kai Kara-France reacts to Kai Asakura getting a title shot in his UFC debut: “My thoughts was ‘they’ve got the wrong Kai’… bro he hasn’t even fought yet… It’s weird that you can come off no fights in the UFC and get a title shot.” 🎥 @skysportnz #UFC #MMA #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/eN8p2StfSP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 17, 2024

“My thoughts was, they got the wrong Kai. After my fight, I was calling for the title shot and was thinking, ‘Sweet, I got it.’ And then I heard they’re bringing in a guy from Japan and his name is Kai,” Kara-France said to Sky Sports NZ. “Bro, he hasn’t even fought yet. I don’t think he’s earned it. You’ve got to at least show your worth or do something. And, you know, for guys that have been grinding for years in the flyweight division, fighting the best guys, we’ve proved that we belong here. That’s just how I feel. It’s weird that you can come in off no fights in the UFC and get a title shot.”

