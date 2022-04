Michael Bisping Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 32-9-0

FAQ's

Michael Bisping next fight? N/A

Michael Bisping last fight? Michael Bisping lost their last fight against Kelvin Gastelum by KO (Punch) on Nov. 25, 2017 at UFC Fight Night 122 - Bisping vs. Gastelum.

Is Michael Bisping retired? Michael Bisping last fought Kelvin Gastelum 4 years 5 months and 8 days ago, and should be considered retired.

Where is Michael Bisping from? Michael Bisping is from Manchester, England.

Has Michael Bisping ever been knocked out? Michael Bisping has lost 3 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat KO (Punch) from Kelvin Gastelum on Nov. 25, 2017 at UFC Fight Night 122 - Bisping vs. Gastelum