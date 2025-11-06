Michael Bisping explains why he views Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev as a ‘coin toss’

Michael Bisping expects Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev to be a much closer fight than the odds suggest.

Della Maddalena is looking to defend his welterweight title for the first time when he takes on Makhachev, who vacated his lightweight title to move up. Heading into the bout, Makhachev is a -258 favorite, but UFC analyst Michael Bisping expects the bout to be much closer than the odds suggest.

“It’s a coin toss for me,” Bisping said. ” I think Islam has a very, very good shot. I think Jack Della Maddalena has a very good shot, and I know I’m kind of sitting on the fence. There’s a reason generally why fighters commit to a weight class. Islam is 34 years old. Throughout the entirety of his combat sports career, when he was growing up, when he was doing combat Sambo and transitioning to MMA, he’s always been this weight class.

“And it’s been for a reason. There are weight classes for a reason, because the guys are bigger and stronger and you don’t have as much success when you’re the smaller man. Who knows? Maybe his technique is that great.”

Michael Bisping is eager to watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Bisping knows Della Maddalena will have a big advantage on the feet against Makhachev at UFC 323.

“On the feet, Jack’s got an advantage,” Bisping said. “That’s just a fact. In the grappling department, Islam has an advantage. That’s also a fact. Then you look at the intangibles, like how bad does someone want it? How hard have they trained? What is their fighting spirit? It’s a cheesy line, but it’s true.

“What makes them tick, who are they and how badly are they going to prepare? When you see the fact he trains with Khabib and know they’re going to leave no stone unturned. But Jack Della Maddalena isn’t here by accident. This is what makes this such an incredible fight, because honestly, I could make a choice either way because it’s literally a coin toss.”

Della Maddalena is set to defend his welterweight title against Makhachev in the main event of UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden.