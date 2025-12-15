Michael Bisping worried about Jake Paul’s health ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 15, 2025
Michael Bisping Jake Paul

Michael Bisping has had his issues with Jake Paul, but he doesn’t want to see “The Problem Child” get hurt against Anthony Joshua.

Paul is scheduled to collide with Joshua in a heavyweight boxing match scheduled for eight rounds. This will be a professional bout, which has some concerned for Paul ahead of Friday. You can count Bisping, a UFC Hall of Famer, as one of those names who is worried.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Bisping expressed his concern about the Paul vs. Joshua fight (via MMAJunkie).

“This fight has been frowned upon not only because of these suggestions that the fight might be fixed but also from people in the boxing world that look at this as a spectacle and look at this as a circus, a sideshow, a freak show attraction, and also something that is extremely dangerous,” Bisping said.

“Because if this is a real fight – and apparently it is, so we’ll go with that – there’s a very good chance that somebody gets hurt, and I’m sorry to say it ain’t going to be Anthony Joshua. Joshua has been in there with the best of the best. … (In) boxing, people die. This is not a game. You don’t play at boxing.”

Bisping’s opinion is quite different from that of another UFC legend in Anderson Silva. “The Spider” recently told MMAFighting that he feels Paul has a chance against Joshua. Silva also said that the naysayers who didn’t believe “The Problem Child” takes real fights will have nothing left to say after Friday night.

BJPenn.com has you covered throughout the Paul vs. Joshua fight. Join us on fight night for live results and video highlights of the event, which will be held inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. We’ll be sure to bring you all the post-fight tidbits as well.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul Michael Bisping

Related

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions

UFC legend thinks Jake Paul 'has a chance' against Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 15, 2025
Tyson Fury enters the ring for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury

REPORT: Tyson Fury set to headline Riyadh Season 'mega event' against fellow superstar

Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025

Heavyweight legend Tyson Fury will reportedly end his latest boxing retirement for a 2026 ‘mega event’ under the Riyadh Season banner.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.
Boxing News

Anderson Silva believes Jake Paul deserves more credit in boxing

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2025

UFC legend Anderson Silva believes former opponent Jake Paul deserves more credit in the world of boxing.

Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson: "I think Jake [Paul] can knock [Anthony Joshua] out"

Dylan Bowker - December 11, 2025

Demetrious Johnson has weighed in with his thoughts on the highly discussed Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua bout, and he would seemingly not be surprised if the influencer interloper were to stop the former Olympic medalist and multiple time heavyweight world champion.

Jake Paul empty arena
Boxing News

Jake Paul makes a major prediction for his showdown against Anthony Joshua

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2025

Jake Paul has predicted how his boxing superfight against Anthony Joshua will play out when the two collide on December 19th.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili staredown

UFC legend offers Merab Dvalishvili some advice following UFC 323 defeat

Harry Kettle - December 10, 2025
Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua shoots down rumors he can't KO Jake Paul: 'Seek and destroy'

Cole Shelton - December 8, 2025

Anthony Joshua makes it clear that he can KO Jake Paul and plans to do it on December 19.

Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Katie Taylor

Dana White slams Ronda Rousey vs. Katie Taylor report during UFC 323 presser

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

Dana White has trashed a report claiming that Ronda Rousey and Katie Taylor are in talks for a boxing match.

Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA
Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis out of upcoming MMA fight due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322 crowd brawl

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Dillon Danis is out of his scheduled Misfits MMA title fight against Anthony Taylor due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322.

Nate Diaz appears at a UFC event, opposite Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz trolls Ryan Garcia after boxing star calls to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Ryan Garcia is interested in teaming up with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan, and former UFC superstar Nate Diaz wasn’t having it.