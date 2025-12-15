Michael Bisping worried about Jake Paul’s health ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Michael Bisping has had his issues with Jake Paul, but he doesn’t want to see “The Problem Child” get hurt against Anthony Joshua.

Paul is scheduled to collide with Joshua in a heavyweight boxing match scheduled for eight rounds. This will be a professional bout, which has some concerned for Paul ahead of Friday. You can count Bisping, a UFC Hall of Famer, as one of those names who is worried.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Bisping expressed his concern about the Paul vs. Joshua fight (via MMAJunkie).

“This fight has been frowned upon not only because of these suggestions that the fight might be fixed but also from people in the boxing world that look at this as a spectacle and look at this as a circus, a sideshow, a freak show attraction, and also something that is extremely dangerous,” Bisping said.

“Because if this is a real fight – and apparently it is, so we’ll go with that – there’s a very good chance that somebody gets hurt, and I’m sorry to say it ain’t going to be Anthony Joshua. Joshua has been in there with the best of the best. … (In) boxing, people die. This is not a game. You don’t play at boxing.”

Bisping’s opinion is quite different from that of another UFC legend in Anderson Silva. “The Spider” recently told MMAFighting that he feels Paul has a chance against Joshua. Silva also said that the naysayers who didn’t believe “The Problem Child” takes real fights will have nothing left to say after Friday night.

