Michael Bisping says Tom Aspinall is ‘playing into the narrative’ in proving severity of UFC 321 injuries

By Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025
Tom Aspinall speaks with Michael Bisping at the UFC London ceremonial weigh-in

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping advised Tom Aspinall on how to handle criticism of his fight at UFC 321 correctly.

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been the target of intense criticism since his first undisputed title defense at UFC 321.

Just minutes into his fight with Ciryl Gane, Aspinall was unable to continue fighting after several accidental eye pokes from Gane, leading to significant vision issues. Aspinall’s heart has been questioned by several of his fighting colleagues, including Jon Jones and former UFC bantamweight champions TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling.

Aspinall recently hit back at fan criticism by proving the severity of his eye injuries in several video updates. One of Aspinall’s loyal allies believes he’s making a mistake in addressing his detractors after UFC 321.

Michael Bisping questions Tom Aspinall’s handling of UFC 321 criticism

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping advised Aspinall on how to handle the skepticism following UFC 321.

“Don’t come online and show the doctor’s note,” Bisping advised Aspinall.

“I understand why he wants to do that. He wants to say, ‘Look, six weeks later and the doctor still says I’m not fit to fight,’ but all you are doing is playing into the narrative of the haters. Playing into this narrative that you’re a victim, showing the world that you’re vulnerable. You don’t have to do that. We all saw you get poked. They were deep, and it was a double eye poke that rolled all the way out to the knuckle. It was a shame. It’s a bloody travesty that it happened. Just come back and whoop some a–, and on the way take no prisoners.

“Sure, say Ciryl Gane did it on purpose. Call him a p—- because you’re going to set foot in the Octagon, and you’re going to fight the guy,” Bisping continued. “Say, ‘I’m going to absolutely marmelize you. I’m going to make you pay for being the cheating b—— that you are.'” (h/t MMA Junkie)

UFC CEO Dana White and the matchmakers are looking to book an Aspinall vs. Gane rematch in 2026.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Michael Bisping Tom Aspinall UFC Videos

Related

Sean O'Malley enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 316, opposite Dana White at the UFC 322 press conference

Sean O'Malley questions Dana White's lack of promotion after heavily criticized 2026 fight announcements

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams fans saying he wanted a way out against Ciryl Gane: 'I was expecting a tough fight'

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall has made it clear he wasn’t looking for a way out against Ciryl Gane.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, Dana White
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall slams Jon Jones for post-UFC 321 trolling: 'This guy was the GOAT?'

Curtis Calhoun - December 2, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall finally responded to Jon Jones’s relentless trolling since his UFC 321 title defense.

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction
UFC

UFC 324's Sean O'Malley jokes about his 'downfall' before Song Yadong fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself ahead of his UFC 324 clash with Song Yadong.

Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, UFC 324, UFC
Justin Gaethje

UFC wants Paddy Pimblett to beat Justin Gaethje, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025

A UFC legend believes the promotion he once called his fighting home wants Paddy Pimblett to defeat Justin Gaethje.

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference

UFC champion doubts Ronda Rousey fights Katie Taylor in boxing match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 2, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 211
Terrance McKinney

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 211 with Terrance McKinney

Cole Shelton - December 2, 2025

The 211th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 323.

Brandon Moreno UFC
Tatsuro Taira

Brandon Moreno believes title shot is undeniable if he wins at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025

Former UFC champion Brandon Moreno believes he deserves another shot at flyweight gold if he defeats Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili celebrates UFC 320 win
Islam Makhachev

Merab Dvalishvili is a more interesting grappler than Islam Makhachev, says Dominick Cruz

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025

UFC legend Dominick Cruz has explained why he prefers Merab Dvalishvili’s grappling to Islam Makhachev’s grappling.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison isn't bothered about not being the main event at UFC 324

Harry Kettle - December 2, 2025

Kayla Harrison isn’t too bothered that her superfight against Amanda Nunes isn’t the main event fight at UFC 324.