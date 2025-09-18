Michael Bisping agrees with Dana White’s stance on Jon Jones’ return

UFC commentator Michael Bisping agrees with Dana White regarding Jon Jones potentially not fighting at UFC White House.

For a while now, Jon Jones has been talking about returning to competitive mixed martial arts – even though it hasn’t been that long since he actually retired. As you can imagine, this led to a lot of raised eyebrows and eye rolls from those within the sport.

Even Dana White suggested on multiple occasions that he just can’t trust Jones to follow through with his plan to compete at the UFC’s White House event next year. While a bout between him and Aspinall sounds good on paper, there’s just no way of knowing if Jon is going to make the weight and make the walk.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping explained why he agrees with White’s hesitation over agreeing to work with Jones again.

Bisping agrees with White regarding Jones

“I don’t blame him,” Bisping said of White on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “You can’t blame the man. What did he do? He promoted him. He stuck to his guns. ‘This is the pound-for-pound No. 1.’ They even put that video package out. They gave him the $30 million apparently (to fight Aspinall). I don’t know if that’s true, but apparently that’s the number that’s floating around.

“And then in the end, he decides to double barrel (middle fingers), go off to Thailand, live his best life, mess everyone around, have Tom Aspinall waiting on the sidelines for bloody God knows how long. Then when a big opportunity like UFC White House comes along, he’s like, ‘Oh oh oh, hold on, hold on, let’s not be too hasty, I want a piece of that.’ If that was me, I’d say, ‘Go f*ck yourself.'”

“If I was Dana, I would say, ‘All right, you want to fight on the White House? Prove it,'” Bisping said. “Fight first. You’re a heavyweight, you don’t have to make weight, the (White House) fight’s not going to be until next June.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie